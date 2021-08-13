In 1948, Texas residents saved the Battleship Texas in a statewide campaign. After 73 years of management by a battleship commission and the Texas Parks & Wildlife Department, the state now sees this national monument as a liability and wants to give it away.
Both the state and Galveston can benefit from a Galveston location. Galveston has 200 historical markers; one designates Galveston as the home of the Texas Navy dating back to when Texas was a republic and there already are two World War II ships at Seawolf Park.
The state has agreed to spend $35 million to bring the ship back to ship shape, but that’s a necessity and something the state should’ve already done. Texas Parks & Wildlife, not Galveston taxpayers, should acquire the necessary land and build a quality park facility.
Until the park becomes profitable through tourist revenue, grants and contributions to the Battleship Texas Foundation, the state should provide $1 million a year for maintenance and upkeep adjusted down as revenue increases.
The Battleship Texas is the nation’s first permanent memorial battleship. The Texas is also designated a National Historic Engineering Landmark and a National Historic Landmark.
When it was commissioned in 1914, the Battleship Texas was the most powerful weapon in the world and the most complex product of an industrial nation. Its 10 14-inch guns could fire 1,500-pound armor-piercing projectiles a range of 13 miles. It’s the last big-gun battleship of the dreadnaught class and is the only surviving U.S. naval ship that served in both world wars.
During World War l, it was the Texas that fired the first shots of the war. D-Day at Normandy was the world’s greatest amphibious assault, and the USS Texas was there; her big guns gave crucial support to the U.S. Army Rangers at Omaha Beach and Pointe du Hoc.
Okinawa was the largest amphibious invasion in the pacific theatre, and again, the Texas was there. It’s the only surviving U.S. Navy ship that took part in these two historic battles that changed the world.
The Texas has been the flagship of both the Atlantic and Pacific fleets. The Texas was the first U.S. battleship to mount anti-aircraft guns, and the first U.S. Navy ship to control gunfire with directors and range keeper (analog, forerunners of today’s computers). It was the first U.S. battleship to launch an aircraft and was one of the first to receive the CXAM-1 radar that proved to be so valuable during World War II.
Gov. Greg Abbott and former Gov. Rick Perry often cite the Texas economy as the reason so many people are moving to Texas. The state has $38 billion in relief money and hasn’t decided how to use it, plus there’s $11 billion in the Rainy Day Fund.
The Battleship Texas for 107 years has carried the state name. This historic ship and its crews are reminders of the sacrifice and courage that helped keep us a free people. The Texas and the crew did their part when needed. Now it’s up to our state legislators to keep this history alive.
