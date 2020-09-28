As our state and country continue to grapple with COVID-19 and its devastating effects, it’s clear that to defeat this pandemic, the United States must embrace the power of the competitive market and the immense medical innovation it produces.
Today, about 90 percent of all newly developed medicines are available in our country, dwarfing comparable rates in countries like France and Canada (50 percent and 46 percent, respectively).
In fact, when it comes to the development of and access to innovative medicines and treatments, the United States’ success is unparalleled in the world.
By promoting the innovative strength of our health care industry, our government can help the medical community develop lifesaving treatments and find a vaccine.
America has a tremendous opportunity to attack the coronavirus pandemic head-on. And Texas is positioned to play a major role.
Unfortunately, however, the Trump administration recently issued an executive order undercutting the very industry we need to develop solutions to the coronavirus.
The administration’s order is intended to curb Medicare’s prescription drug prices. But rather than unleashing the free market’s innovative power within the health care industry, the executive order shackles it.
In an attempt to contain costs, this executive order establishes a “Most Favored Nation” pricing model. The latest iteration of the controversial International Pricing Index, the designation effectively forces Medicare to set the cost of medication based on the lowest price among a number of foreign nations.
In short, the executive order mandates the importation of foreign price controls into the American system. It compels Medicare to adopt the same anti-competitive approach to health care that has stymied other countries for years. This will lead to two undesired outcomes.
First, those cheaper prices in other countries come at a big cost. Their citizens have to wait for access to new medicines. Patients in these countries — all developed countries — often face delays of two years or more for the same new drugs that U.S. patients have almost immediate access to.
Do we really want to install those delays in the United States for the next health crisis?
And tragically, the move will cripple our nation’s innovative capacity, precisely when we need it the most.
The favored-nation model will strip the pharmaceutical industry of its financial resources and limit its investment in research and development — an essential element of America’s innovative success. As a result, the U.S. health care system will have fewer opportunities to find effective solutions to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The federal government’s executive order will undoubtedly set back the development of potential coronavirus treatments, affecting millions of lives and costing billions of dollars in additional health care costs. Federally mandated foreign price controls aren’t the way forward.
We urge the Trump administration to reconsider its executive order and continue to work with the industry to defeat this pandemic. Only then can we find comprehensive health care solutions based on keeping people as healthy as possible. That’s the true path to a sustainable health care system.
