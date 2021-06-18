As a longtime Civil Rights activist, I can’t think of a better time than during the annual celebration of Juneteenth to reflect on the passage with the hope some progress has been made in the struggle for “absolute equality.”
But, in the spirit of that reflection, a more accurate interpretation of African American history is necessary.
Therefore, I must thrust myself back into time.
In 1619, 20 naked and afraid Africans set foot on the shores of Jamestown, Virginia. This momentous event set the foundation for racial slavery in the United States of America.
Great Britain’s decision to finance 13 colonies in North America was for the expansion of territory and economy. However, Southern slaveholders also wanted to generate more wealth and decided that cutting labor costs would mean more profit.
So, they turned their attention to Africa for more slaves. Africans would be as cheap as any form of labor available anywhere in the world. During the next 250 years, over 10 million Africans would be transplanted on Southern plantations.
By 1772, Great Britain had enough with slavery and moved to abolish it. But, slave owners in the British colonies wanted to preserve it even if it meant going to war against the mightiest empire in the world.
The price of independence would come at the bondage of African Americans slaves. America would be a slave nation.
On July 4, 1776, this fledgling nation took its leave from Europe. Born in revolution, the new nation was portrayed as forging an intense dedication that “All men are created equal.”
However, on Sept. 17, 1787, 17 of the 39 delegates who signed the U.S. Constitution owned 1,400 slaves.
They could not extend the doctrine of “Liberty and Justice” to African American slaves. Instead, they carefully embedded the protection for slavery into the founding document guaranteeing a racial caste system, a bloody Civil War and a violent insurrection on the nation’s “Temple of Liberty” a few months ago.
The central role that slavery played in the development of this country is beyond dispute. And yet, nobody really wants to talk about it because it’s hard history.
It’s hard to understand all the unwarranted fear, hate and violence it took to sustain it for 402 years.
And, it’s even harder to comprehend why so many radical conservatives are hellbent on overthrowing our democracy for a fascist form of government.
On Thursday, President Joe Biden signed a law making Juneteenth a federal holiday.
So, I will close this commentary with the words of old Negro Slaves:
“Lord, we ain’t what we oughta be. We ain’t what we want to be. We ain’t what we gonna be. But, thank God, we ain’t what we was.”
Galveston is the re-birthplace of America. And, “We the People” have another opportunity to make this nation live up to its creed that all men and women are created equal.
Happy Juneteenth everybody!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.