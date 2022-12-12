I'd love us to reconnect with the reason for the season By CATHY GILLENTINE Dec 12, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Cathy Gillentine Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save So, we’ve survived Black Friday and Small Business Saturday and Cyber Monday and the beat goes on. This is when I get my annual “what are we thinking of” feeling.I want to shuck off all the advertising and the folderol that makes up the annual commercialization of Christmas and get back to the basics.But can we do it?This paper runs on advertising money.That money comes from businesses who are in business to make money.Many of us get our salaries from businesses who are trying to make money. Some of us get dividends from stock owned in those businesses.So, in a democracy, at least, we are beholden to the almighty dollar.But during this Christmas season, we need to remember the reason for the season.It’s the birthday of Jesus.Some will argue that it’s not the right calendar date. That’s not important. We have set the time and we need to honor it.Jesus, the Son of God, came to Earth as a baby so that he could give himself as a sacrifice for the sins of everybody who believed in him.For Christmas, those of us who are relying on that fact need to remember it.It’s hard, because everybody everywhere is throwing other facts at us, over and over, hour by hour.The TV commercials are the ones that disturb me most, but I totally understand why they do what they do. But we all have to understand and take their message with a grain of salt.They use the word “deserve” a lot and that bothers me. Do all the little children deserve a lot of toys.Some of them get pleasure playing with boxes, or rocks, or just plain dirt. What they deserve most is attention from their adults and a little prod of their imagination.Do you really “deserve” a break today. Fine. Get out and get away. But stick to the basics, please.If you are getting a new dress because everybody is getting a new dress, think about your motives.If you are covering your kids with toys, does that make up for all the time you did not spend with them?Every year, I get on my soapbox about the commercialization of Christmas. Every year, I run out of breath.This year, for some reason that turned out to be really good, the advertisers on TV added a fourth day to their list of celebrations.Black Friday. Small Business Saturday. Cyber Monday.And, lo and behold, they added Giving Tuesday.A day to remember that those who have more than they need should share with those who don't have enough.So, cover all four days in your celebration of Christmas, again remembering the reason for the season. Cathy Gillentine is a Daily News columnist. She may be reached at cathy.gillentine@comcast.net. 