The storm swell arrived Saturday afternoon with some beautiful little ground-swell waves. A few surfers made it out to enjoy the conditions before it got dark.
But by then, the unusually large beach crowds we’ve been seeing merged with a peaceful-looking protest and a large social media-driven event.
It was everything we could do to stay focused on what was an extremely busy day on the beach because of the traffic issues up on the seawall and elsewhere. Our always creative supervisors moved their patrols down to the sand, which was slow going but much faster than trying to make their way through the gridlocked traffic.
Luckily, we didn’t have any major events aside from a couple of rescues, so slow response times weren’t an issue.
Sunday morning the larger swell arrived, along with a high tide exacerbated by a full moon and storm swell. The combination of 5-foot waves and a 12-second swell period meant that fat waves pushed the already high tide even higher. The East Beach Park and Boddecker Drive were underwater by 7 a.m. Stewart Beach was half full as well.
The park manager at East Beach made a good call and closed the park. Stewart Beach was able to allow people in by some creative parking strategies that kept everyone on higher ground until the park drained with the outgoing tide.
Another lucky thing happened in that the tides reached our towers, and in some areas covered them, but overall we made a good call in not pulling all the towers off the beach and trying to guard the thousands of people on the beach without the advantage of an elevated platform.
By the end of the weekend, we gave 423 water safety talks, made 5,219 preventative actions, reunited six lost children with parents and made six water rescues. It was an extremely busy weekend. In fact, it was equivalent to most Memorial Day weekends, which is typically our busiest holiday of the year.
On top of everything else, we’ve seen a recent influx of Sea Nettle, or Japanese Jellyfish. This jellyfish is one of our most common. They’re usually present in lesser numbers but lately, when the wind and currents are right, there have been quite a few. Over the weekend, we treated 479 jellyfish stings.
For most of the types of jellyfish we have here in Galveston, the most up-to-date treatment is to rinse the area with copious amounts of saline solution and carefully pick off any tentacles, while protecting your hand. If you don’t have the fancy bottled version, sea water works just as well.
The reason it’s recommended is because when a tentacle touches your skin, only about 10 percent of the stinging cells (nematocysts) fire. Washing them off with a solution that resembles their natural environment doesn’t cause more of the cells to fire, so the sting isn’t exacerbated. Then just treat for pain with ice or a topical anesthetic.
Or swim near a lifeguard and we’ll do it for you.
