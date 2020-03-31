I think a time and circumstance like today’s invites comparisons. There’s nothing like a national disaster to call attention to leaders who act to protect their constituents and those for whom a decision is either too difficult or beyond their capacity.
Every evening I watch Houston’s mayor and the Harris County judge speak to the public about the latest difficult decision they’ve taken to protect the public. The mayor and county judge are in lock-step with each other and both are resolved as to the next action. Neither one seems constrained by anything other than the most recent facts and the speed of their collective judgment. It’s been reassuring to watch them work together every day.
Contrast that with Galveston County.
In Galveston proper, we have a mayor known for his favorable disposition toward business shutting the island down at the start of our peak revenue season — for the public good. I can’t find a more graphic description of leadership than Jim Yarbrough’s actions over the last week. Did I expect his actions to be compassionate but against his grain? I didn’t. Do I honor his leadership? To say I honor it would be an understatement. In my view, Mayor Yarbrough’s name goes on the wall next to the very few people who have made a critical difference to the island over the past 150 years.
Then there’s our county judge, Mark Henry. The only news I’ve gotten from him is that he thinks he’s not empowered to do much. Even then, his claims of impotence were delivered through intermediaries like The Daily News. To quote the judge: “Galveston County had not made a disaster declaration and Judge Mark Henry said it was unnecessary to do so. We don’t have such authority to issue such a declaration; it would be meaningless,” (“Galveston declares coronavirus disaster; puts limits on events,” The Daily News, March 17).
In the face of food and hygiene shortages, community spread, endangered medical professionals and a worsening national economic condition, the Galveston mayor and Houston leaders think our predictable future is anything but meaningless. Apparently, Henry and his commissioners have put their voice and their responsibility to the public in quarantine.
It’s impossible to tell if it’s cowardice or denial running the county’s show but, in the end, it doesn’t matter. Pandemics are opportunistic and a county judge so apt at demonstrating meaninglessness presents a grand opportunity for lethal microscopic critters.
When I contrast Harris County and Houston with Galveston County, I conclude Galveston County is running on two cylinders at a time when it needs a turbo-charged eight. Victor Frankl, while imprisoned in Nazi holocaust camps, wrote an excellent book titled, “Man’s Search for Meaning.” Vic, save yourself a trip and don’t look for it at the Galveston County Courthouse.
Thank you, Mayor Yarbrough for being competent and not meaningless. If you ever have time on your hands, there’s a vacuum to be filled at the courthouse because next vote, we’ll remember the current folks are meaningless.
Editor’s note: This column was submitted before Galveston County made a disaster declaration but was delayed because of a high volume of submissions. The author asked that it be published despite that fact.
