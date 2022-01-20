One of my fondest childhood memories was when my twin brother and I were around 12 years old; we desperately wanted a PlayStation. For months we would nag our mother about getting one for Christmas. December came around and, most of the month, our mother kept telling us, “I have a major surprise for you.” Being the gregarious or rambunctious children we were (my mother would probably agree with the latter), we knew for sure we were getting a PlayStation. Christmas Day came, and we were excited with zealous anticipation. When we woke up, much to our chagrin, we discovered a coveted lawnmower.
Noting the disappointment on our faces, as only a loving and doting mother could do, she explained that we could still get our PlayStation, espousing that all she had done was provide a resource for us to earn it.
Correspondingly, that one seminal moment serves as pragmatic instruction for my brother and me in the industrious American virtue of hard work. In addition to reminding us of the beautiful promise of our country that no matter who you are or where you’re from, if provided adequate resources coupled with the will to succeed, dreams come to fruition.
Moreover, the American dream is more than a veiled hope; its premise in American ingenuity welcomes those who seek to embrace her assurances of life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.
Correspondingly, we often get caught in partisan political rancor, suggesting that one side is better than the other. Instead, we’re subscribing to a paradigm of tribalism that loses sight of our most pertinent fact — that we’re all on the same team, Texas’ Team, America’s Team. (Go, Cowboys!)
Accordingly, a time-honored axiom notes, “Loyalty is a currency in politics.” Nonetheless, if we continue to put partisanship over unity, we do ourselves an impudent disservice as perpetual acrimony isn’t a viable formula for a sustainable democratic society.
To that end, now more than ever, to ensure our representative democracy, we can ill afford the vitriolic discord that has become pervasive on both sides of the aisle. Alternatively, it’s imperative we embrace substantive discourse that seeks common ground, postulated on our most salient democratic value — compromise, and not a winner-takes-all approach.
On balance, when we listen to one another, we will discover that we have much more in common than our differences. Most assuredly, we all want the promise of the American dream, which is to sufficiently provide for our families, ensure our children attend quality schools, and to not have to worry about our roads crumbling and our homes flooding. As such, we all should be working collaboratively and arduously to build figurative and literal bridges that bring us together and not divide us.
Thus, my ardent sentiment is that loyalty shouldn’t be to one party or one individual. Our loyalty should belong to the omnipresent God we serve, our country, the United States of America and our Constitution.
