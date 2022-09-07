Keep Galveston Beautiful, aka Clean Galveston, is an island-based, tax-exempt nonprofit dedicated to the preservation and beautification of Galveston Island through litter control, education and advocacy.
For 30 years, Clean Galveston has been a proud member of the Keep Texas Beautiful and the Keep America Beautiful organizations. This year, Clean Galveston celebrates its 30th anniversary with a walkabout scheduled for Oct. 15, during ARToberFEST held in downtown Galveston.
Clean Galveston is made up of a volunteer board that plans, organizes and enlists the public to join in activities that better our surroundings, such as assisting with the Texas General Land Office’s Adopt-a-Beach Cleanup.
The next beach cleanup for Galveston Island is scheduled for Sept. 17. We hope you will gather your family and friends and join us for a gratifying day of collecting trash off our beaches and shoreline.
Fundraising is a necessary reality of our organization to support work toward a clean and beautiful island. Through our fundraising efforts, we annually distribute competitive grants to local qualifying not-for-profit organizations who apply for financial help with their litter control, recycling and beautification projects.
That is why the walkabout fundraiser is so important to the efforts of Clean Galveston.
Last year, hundreds of contestants, from Galveston and the mainland, enjoyed a fun day of visiting 30 participating businesses in downtown Galveston during the walkabout. At each stop, folks pick up an envelope containing a playing card, possibly making a winning hand at the end of the day for prizes.
Our participating local businesses had a great time and enjoyed the store visits by walkabout players. Walkabout players visit stores, shops and taverns that they might not normally visit.
To all of you who have participated over these years, we thank you and invite you to return for a rollicking good time downtown as you visit local small businesses.
And for those of you who have yet to participate, please join the fun from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Oct. 15. We start and finish at the Sound Bar, 2411 Mechanic St.
Support Clean Galveston’s mission; support local small businesses; and have a great time — again!
