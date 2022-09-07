Keep Galveston Beautiful, aka Clean Galveston, is an island-based, tax-exempt nonprofit dedicated to the preservation and beautification of Galveston Island through litter control, education and advocacy.

For 30 years, Clean Galveston has been a proud member of the Keep Texas Beautiful and the Keep America Beautiful organizations. This year, Clean Galveston celebrates its 30th anniversary with a walkabout scheduled for Oct. 15, during ARToberFEST held in downtown Galveston.

Joanie Steinhaus is the Chair of the Walkabout Committee for Clean Galveston.

