The observance of Black History Month is over, and the observance of the Republic and the State of Texas has begun. In my opinion, this country has been dragged into a dark pit, from which we may never overcome.
During this time of the observance of the Republic and State of Texas, a dark pit isn't where we want to be, but here we are. In March of 1836, men who felt that they had a right to fight for what they believed did so. The disputed land, for which they fought, belonged to those who are now considered to be inferior invaders, rapists and drug dealers.
Behind the crumbling walls of a broken-down mission, there were men who believed that they, by the sweat of their brows, had a right to be free and independent. The men in the mission died, but their desires and quest for freedom didn't die. On March 2, 1836, Texas declared its independence from Mexico, and on April 21, 1836, Texas won its independence.
At this point in time, we're witnessing yet another battle ensuing in real time. We, the citizens of the United States are now expected to pay for a concrete wall between the United States and Mexico. Although the government of, by and for the people have said, “no.”
However, the person who under oath, swore to uphold the Constitution has decided, with the apparent blessings from his followers, to circumvent that blood-stained document for the sake of his wall. From my perspective, if this plan is allowed to come to fruition, the Revolutionary War and the Texas Revolution War were fought for nothing and those men died in vain.
For many years, I've written pieces in defense of freedom. I believe in the rights of all men and women. Even when the Constitution was being misinterpreted, I steadily believed in its intended meaning. Today, I'm standing up for my Hispanic grandchildren and daughter-in-law. In fact, my blood line has taken on the appearance of the United Nations, as has the blood line of many others of this country.
It's time for all Americans, regardless of race or ethnicity, to understand that we're one people and blood. We must all stand against racial and ethnic division.
Due to the fact that many citizens of our community strive to adhere to the above principle on a daily basis, we've fostered a strong working relationship with our police departments and school district. We may have different opinions, but we share a goal, that of unity at all costs. We meet monthly, and it's now effortlessly for the group to communicate without mentioning political, religious, ethical, or racial biases.
We refuse to allow the national and state divisive rhetoric to interfere with our efforts to make our community safe and prosperous. As for my detractors, I'm like a tree that's planted by the rivers of waters, and I shall not be moved.
