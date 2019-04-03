Spring brings with it thoughts of frolicking in the waves in the Gulf of Mexico, building sand castles and enjoying sunny days on our Texas beaches.
For our official state sea turtle, the Kemp’s ridley, spring brings the start of the nesting season, and the opportunity to continue the migration to our beaches to nest as the turtles have done for many years.
The Kemp’s ridley, and other sea turtles, face a range of threats from predators to camouflaged nests, which could easily be stepped on or crushed by people or vehicles.
The sea turtles found in the Gulf of Mexico are threatened, or critically endangered reptiles, and adults are usually found in the Gulf of Mexico with some juveniles found along the East Coast of the United States. Unlike other sea turtles, the Kemp’s ridley typically nests during the day, and will lay about 100 eggs in each nest.
Turtle Island Restoration Network, in cooperation with Texas A&M University at Galveston is working with a team of dedicated volunteers to ensure that the world’s smallest sea turtle has the best chance of survival on our shores.
Our mission is to patrol the beaches from the Bolivar Peninsula to Surfside for nesting Kemp’s ridley sea turtles, and other sea turtles.
Volunteers have undergone training to learn how to properly identify, locate and protect sea turtle nests along the upper Texas coastal areas, and have the satisfaction of helping protect a beloved endangered species.
Increases in the turtles’ nesting success is in large part due to the ongoing efforts of the patrols, residents, and visitors to protect them along the entire Texas coast.
If you’re fortunate enough to see a sea turtle emerging from the gulf and crawling ashore to lay her eggs in the base of the dune, please don’t disturb the turtle in any way, but protect her by keeping people, dogs and vehicles a safe distance from her.
Anyone spotting a nesting sea turtle should immediately call 866-887-8535 to report the turtle. Turtle Island Restoration Network has sponsored the Texas coast-wide sea turtle hotline (866-TURTLE5) for over a decade.
You may find the turtle tracks in the sand. The turtle’s crawl pattern looks like alternating comma shaped marks with a smooth belly drag in the center and possibly a tail mark. You may discover two sets of tracks, one incoming and one outgoing. If you’re lucky enough to discover the tracks please call 866-TURTLE5 to report your finding.
We’re fortunate to share the Gulf of Mexico with such a magnificent, long-lived creature, and with your help we will be able to protect the Kemp’s ridley for many years.
