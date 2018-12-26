In a perfect world, no one should go hungry. But it’s a harsh reality that many do. Every day in Galveston County, over 50,000 residents face this painful truth. They and their children don’t have enough food to satisfy their hunger.
If you’ve been blessed and are able to give back, together we can continue to make a difference in the lives of many Galveston County residents who are struggling to feed themselves and their families. You can help families facing hunger by donating to the food bank, by writing a check or making an online donation.
If you’re able to give back, your support could make a meaningful difference. Let us tell you a little more about the work of the Galveston County Food Bank.
Throughout the weekend of Dec. 15 through Dec. 17, through a generous partnership with the Houston Food Bank, we distributed over 1,200 meal boxes in Galveston and Texas City.
On any given day, 20,000 pounds of food are distributed through our partnering agencies here in Galveston County at designated food pantries, mobile distribution sites and outreach programs. The Galveston County Food Bank collects, sorts, warehouses and distributes over 7 million pounds of food each year.
The Galveston County Food Bank also offers two outreach programs for children to ensure no child goes hungry when they’re not in school. While school sponsored breakfast, lunch and snack programs are actively addressing this crisis, summer and weekends remain a difficult time for many families.
In the summer of 2018 we distributed over 20,300 healthy supplemental meal packs, representing 81,328 meals through our Kidz Pacs program. This program, which assists when school is out of session, experienced a 53 percent increase in distributed meal packs from the previous year.
Through a partnership with the Houston Food Bank, our Backpack Buddies program works to address the hunger needs that exist for children on evenings and weekends during the school year. Realizing a student who’s hungry will find it difficult to focus on school work, the backpack program meets an important need within our community. Our goal is to continue to meet this growing need.
Would you be willing to partner with the Galveston County Food Bank and give back to your fellow citizens, knowing that because of you, someone will eat today? With your contribution of time as a volunteer, or your monetary support, we can “Lead the Fight to End Hunger in Galveston County.”
For more information about the food bank or to make a donation, please visit www.galvestoncountyfoodbank.org or call Richard Nye, executive director, at 409-945-4232.
