I’m puzzled. Why should the government be shut down, thus depriving the American people of services, when Trump has insisted from the very beginning that Mexico was going to pay for this stupid wall?
Many times he has said this, insisting that the American taxpayer would not pay a cent because he, the great dealmaker, was going to make Mexico pay. Perhaps at his next pep rally it would be nice if a member of the audience would ask this question of their president. The answer would probably be a master class in evasion, obfuscation and just plain lies.
But Trump doesn't have the legal or Constitutional right to shut down the government, fortunately. He also lacks knowledge of democratic governance, has no desire for public service and dictates with the cudgels of mercurial temper, unpredictability, lying, firing, brutal words and ideas, inflexibility and unrelenting nagging until he gets his own way.
His unfitness to govern is shown by decisions that have harmed average Americans. These include: withdrawal from the Paris Climate Accord and the Iranian Nuclear Accord, embracing Russia and criticizing U.S. allies, threats to withdraw from NATO, blow up North Korea, blow up Iran, laying tariffs, giving a 21 percent to 23 percent tax reduction for the wealthy while the poor and middle class pay higher taxes and government services are cut, and his desire to destroy our environment for fossil fuel barons.
Now he wants to shut down the government for his wall? That means he, Congress, the cabinet, civil service workers, educators, firefighters and EMTs would not be paid, Medicaid, Medicare and Social Security would go unfunded, and people would die. Nobody wants the wall — even if they are racist. It's a lot of money to spend for an ineffective vanity project. Americans need that money for U.S. needs. Like Flint water for example! It’s still contaminated, Mr. President!
Let's cancel his parade, too, while we're at it. Trump said Mexico would pay for the wall. They're not; and passing his campaign promise onto American shoulders is cowardly. He should concede he lost the point and move on.
If a parent behaved toward a child the way this president does to the country, the environment, the public's health and welfare, asylum seekers, his ever-growing list of "enemies," our allies, the opposition and even his own party, that child would be removed from home.
Because we have no one to perform that act, given an enabling Republican-dominated Congress, our only choice is to work for the removal of that majority. Then, perhaps, we can work to remove the perpetrator and his dreadful administration.
