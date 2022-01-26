The attempt to indoctrinate students is going to fail. Students are much too smart to be fooled. There’s a desire to protect children from historical facts that parents find “uncomfortable.”
As a teacher for 44 years, it was never my role to make students “comfortable.” The teacher’s role is to make students think about the history of our nation and learn the lessons from the mistakes our nation has made through the years. Students should be taught to think for themselves.
Yes, our nation isn’t perfect and students know that. We want the schools to confirm our beliefs about the history of our nation. We want schools to support our version of history. That isn’t the role of the schools.
The job is to look at the hard truths, the mistakes, the victories, and all the moments in our nation’s past and measure those actions against the high standards in our founding ideals.
Parents have a perfect right to share their feelings about the curriculum in schools. Should we really reject good content because it makes people “uncomfortable?” Should we teach students to reject facts because it makes some people feel bad?
Should we allow any specific group to veto class content based on political reasons? Should parents be allowed to eliminate teaching based on some ideological standard? The answer to all these questions is no.
Laws that dictate how and what must be taught are a waste of time. Teachers know what they need to teach. They spend countless hours learning history. They are teaching experts. Instructors should focus on teaching content.
Stop using our schools for political purpose. Teachers should focus on teaching students to think critically. Teachers should teach what students need to know — not what specific individuals or groups might want taught in schools.
This chaos distracts schools from their purpose. Give teachers the space to do their job. Both sides of the political spectrum should stop trying to use our schools to indoctrinate students. The young people deserve a focus on instruction in our schools. Let’s keep the focus on teaching students how to think critically, not what to believe about any particular issue.
