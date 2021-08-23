When it became necessary, I went down to the Nessler Center along with many, many moms to take lessons on becoming a Girl Scout leader.
The Girl Scouts of America didn’t allow any people uneducated in the ways of Scouting to lead those precious little girls.
And since my precious daughter wanted to be in Scouts, I went and I learned.
The thing they didn’t allow me to do is transfer all the credits I had gained over the years as a member of the Camp Fire Girls.
Now the folks around these parts don’t know about Camp Fire, and as far as I know, the northern Texans where I came from may not know any longer.
I understand they still exist, and they also include Camp Fire Boys, just like the Boy Scouts eventually included girls.
But it was a big thing as I was growing up, and any girl who was anybody was a Camp Fire Girl.
I think I went to my first camp at about 11 years old. I think you had to be 10 to join the group.
One of my earliest memories of camp was sitting on a stump alongside a path, crying and crying because I was so homesick.
Somehow, I got over it.
The Girl Scouts I eventually helped lead got little patch things to go on their uniforms. They earned them by doing various tasks, which helped them to learn.
In the Camp Fire Girls, we got awards for completion of tasks, but our honors came in the form of wooden beads, which we strung together and wore or fastened on our little vests.
Some of the girls had long dresses that were worn mainly for ceremonials. And with them, they wore the beads, some of them sewn on the dresses.
When we got past the junior group and into the older gang, the requirements got harder.
The one I remember the most was primitive camping where we had to go sleep on the ground in the middle of the mosquitos and make a wet wood fire. That required us first to wet the logs, then slash around on them until we got enough dry wood to build a fire.
It seemed like a dumb thing to do. It still does.
When my daughter got old enough to go primitive camping, I was overjoyed to find that another lady leader was going with them.
After the wet wood fire and the bed of mosquitos, I didn’t want any part of primitive camping. And in later life, when asked if I wanted to go camping, I would quickly reply, “Only if it is on the lawn of a nice motel.”
As you see, I’ve learned a lot, good and bad, about Scouting and camp-firing. Some of it was even good, like making s’mores.
Our s’mores, however, had marshmallows that were more black than white.
My advice to anyone approaching a membership in either organization is to take what you can profit from them and get out.
