John DiStaso coined the pejorative RINO (Republican in Name Only) in 1992. Republicans often bicker over true believers, but this captured our imagination. The earliest example of a RINO may well be Galveston’s own Norris Wright Cuney.
Texas laws enslaved Cuney at birth on May 12, 1846. Col. Philip Cuney, an English planter, freed his son in 1859 and sent him to the Wylie Street School for blacks in Pittsburgh. During the Civil War, Cuney worked on Ohio and Mississippi river steamboats.
In 1865, he returned to Galveston to work with the Freedmen’s Bureau and the Union League. The League secretly recruited blacks to the Republican Party. During Reconstruction, while Republicans controlled the Texas Legislature, they re-wrote the Texas Constitution, protecting the rights of former slaves, guaranteed mandatory public education and voting rights.
Cuney’s work led to his appointment as sergeant-at-arms in the Legislature and delegate to Republican national conventions. Republicans regularly countered the anti-black Democratic Party that gained control of the Legislature after Reconstruction.
Gov. Edmund Davis appointed Cuney as customs inspector for the ports in Galveston and Sabine Pass because of his knowledge of shipping. Seeing a need, Cuney organized the black Longshoreman’s Benevolent Association in 1870. This placed Cuney in position to ally with William L. Moody, president of the Cotton Exchange, and assure a steady labor supply on the wharves.
When white longshoreman struck in 1883 and in 1885, Cuney broke the strikes with his company’s men. The white Knights of Labor countered with a general strike that shut down the Santa Fe Railroad and Galveston industry. In true Texas fashion, our sheriff formed a posse, and strikers faced off against the militia.
George Sealy forced the two parties to a negotiated settlement. With a solution worthy of Solomon, the black and white unions agreed to work the docks on alternating weeks. This recognized the importance of black dockworkers and led to interracial unions in Galveston until the early 1900s.
Republicans had elected Cuney Texas National Committeeman and Party Chairman in 1886. This elevation of a black man enraged conservative Republicans who formed the Lily White Movement to depose Cuney. They got him removed first from the Custom House and then as chairman in 1896.
Brokenhearted, Cuney died in 1897. His work had recruited at least 100,000 black voters. Voter suppression and Jim Crow laws reduced the numbers to fewer than 5,000 by 1906.
Norris Wright Cuney played a central role in the establishment and growth of black freemasonry in Texas. In 1875, he was elected first grand master of Most Worshipful Prince Hall Grand Lodge of Texas. In 1964, they installed his headstone in Lakeview Cemetery.
