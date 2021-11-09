It’s a blessing to live in the land of the free and home of the ... . Most will finish this sentence with no hesitation: home of the brave. We’ve unconsciously memorized phrases, idioms and even the Pledge of Allegiance. But how deep do these words reverberate within us?
Many events will be hosted for Veterans Day, but many will not take the time to reflect on this important federal holiday. One phrase we often hear in speeches and conversations is: “Freedom is not free.” What does this mean? And if it has significance and carries weight for you, how long does it last?
As a veteran of the U.S. Navy, my military service allowed me to witness sacrifice that gave profound meaning to the phrase “freedom is not free.” Peacetime or wartime, men and women in our military are training at high levels and running through drills that place their lives at risk daily. Veterans are the 1 percent of Americans who don the uniform to exemplify freedom isn’t free.
It was 1997, onboard the USS Juneau, when I reached my unripe age of 20. We began pre-deployment exercises for the Arabian Gulf with sailors and Marines. I was a young sailor then, born in Galveston, and a 1996 graduate of Santa Fe High School. My mission was simple: See the world, visit foreign lands and defend our freedom.
This was my first command post right out of boot camp. It was sometime in May, and I had just celebrated my birthday the month before. I was standing below the signalmen’s communication shack breathing the fresh air of southern California at night while being awed by the CH-46E Sea Knight helicopter pilots landing and taking off. I was mesmerized. Then suddenly tragedy struck.
The helicopter loaded with two pilots and two aircrew slowly ascended when it unexpectedly hit our port side stack antenna with its forward rotor. We watched as the helicopter lost control and whipped around the ship before crashing headfirst into the ocean waters. To this day, that memory still runs chills up my spine.
The ocean had no sympathy as it swallowed the helicopter whole. It was like throwing a nickel into a swimming pool. It disappeared right before my eyes. Search-and-rescue operations commenced immediately, and every available asset that you can imagine emerged. It was controlled chaos. The four U.S. Marines were never found.
I hope this tragedy may shine a light on the daily sacrifice of every individual who takes the oath to be ready, willing and able to protect and defend our freedoms.
As a veteran, I ask of you to be great Americans by being intentional every Veterans Day because freedom isn’t free. Take the time to attend an event, gather with your loved ones that served and be present for those men and women who made it home to uphold the honorable title of veteran.
