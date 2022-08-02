Did you know the city of Texas City painted stripes on the rainwater pumps so people could see they were running?
Otherwise, they might not.
When it starts raining heavily in Texas City, people start yelling “turn on the pumps.”
And frequently, they are already running, Public Works Director Jack Haralson and Texas City Emergency Management Director Joe Tumbleson Jr., said.
They came to talk to the Community Advisory Committee about big plans for helping to keep Texas City drier.
There were 1,100 Texas City houses that flooded in Hurricane Harvey. Haralson said they realized that was not much flooding, compared to our neighbors to the north.
“But any is too many,” he said.
Upcoming projects for the city include lots of ditch work in many places, according to the pair.
They are working hard to get grants from everybody that will furnish money and the projects will total millions in expenses, they said.
In addition to the drainage work, a new fire station and a new fire truck are in the works.
A lot of the attention will be paid to Moses Lake and the attendant rainwater pumping stations.
When Haralson announced that he thinks of the lake as a retainment area, I think people were surprised.
The anglers and boaters and all those with beautiful houses on the canals that have been created in the lake probably have higher opinions.
Most of us think of retainment areas as man-made ponds we have created to catch the rainwater that would normally flood our streets. It has gotten to be good planning for a development to bulldoze out a little lake to take all the unwanted water.
But Haralson said the Moses containment continues to get fuller and fuller, because all the development in the western and northern parts of Texas City have created more and more places for rain to fall and drain.
And all of those drains travel to either Moses Bayou or Bayou Pierre, then into Moses Lake.
There are two pump stations on Moses Lake. The biggest one is adjacent to Loop 197 North and has Archimedes’ screw pumps that turn 150,000 gallons of water a minute out into the lake. The smaller station just off Skyline Drive is, surprisingly, the one that clears out more of the city’s ditches.
I take personal responsibility for helping to build those pump stations, because I was writing stories and taking pictures from the first contract signed to the final installation. I was on the floor at the Moses Lake Gate when the screws came by barge from out in Galveston Bay through that narrow passage and into Moses Lake. The aim of those barges was perfect, and impressive.
I visited the Caterpillar diesel engines when they were stored at a warehouse in La Marque.
The first thing I asked after I heard they planned to pump water out of Moses Lake was to make sure they were not going to go through the seawall. I remember that was the big forbidden tactic set by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.
They assure me they would go over, and not through.
Our Moses Lake Retainment Pond will be safe, and so will our levee.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.