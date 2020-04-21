The COVID-19 pandemic knocked on our door March 28. I watched my husband struggle with fever for two days and then I noticed that I could no longer smell the lavender Febreeze that floats daily throughout my home.
We both tested and discovered we were both positive. We retreated upstairs and never left the room without gloves and masks and announcing when we were coming downstairs.
Our family bleached our home and quarantined. My mom set up red ribbons above each doorway attached with a scripture and proclaimed blessings throughout our home.
My husband and I dealt with different symptoms over a period of nine days: fever, body aches, spiked blood pressure, extreme thirst, temporary hearing loss, shortness of breath, fatigue and weight loss. We’re relatively healthy, so this totally rocked us to our core and surprised our bodies. The COVID-19 virus seems so unnatural with its push-and-pull effect.
Today, we’re fully recovered and blessed that no one else in our home experienced this monster. We plan to volunteer to donate blood to assist someone else with the presumed antibodies now in our blood.
We witnessed the stories of Facebook friends, pastors and classmates who have lost loved ones to this virus, but we know many more who have recovered from COVID-19.
I love my community so much that I felt it necessary to help to inform you that this virus is real, it’s dangerous and we must protect ourselves. It’s only by the grace of God that your household hasn’t heard the knock of COVID-19 at your door. However, we all have a part to play to help stop its reach.
I’m grateful that we live near a research hospital/school in the University of Texas Medical Branch and the Galveston County Health District that partnered together to call us daily and monitor our symptoms. We were tested by the medical branch in Texas City. Within 48 hours we had our results, unlike persons in other locations who waited five to seven days after the virus had ravaged their bodies to then get the news they’re positive.
We’re blessed to live in Galveston County, where we have a plethora of highly skilled medical professionals who possess a heart of service. Our hearts were touched by their compassion and sincerity. And then we have our two love groups, our New Vision Baptist Church and Texas City/La Marque community friends who gave us supplies such as a digital thermometer, blood pressure machine, gloves, oxygen tanks, nebulizer, food, hot tea and priceless prayers.
Some people come to enjoy our Galveston County beaches, unique restaurants, entertainment centers and our cruise industry, but it’s our people who are the real jewels in our county. And that’s something that COVID-19 will never tarnish but will be a testament to how strong and resilient we are as a community when trials come against us.
In the words of my late father, “This too shall pass, it’s only a matter of time.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.