Summer is flying by, but the grind continues. Rough water, big crowds and lots of stressors on the staff. Two drowning fatalities last week, one of which was a child. And still my staff pushes on. They’re real heroes.
But that will change soon, as school is just around the corner. Many of them have turned in a last day notification for Sunday because they’re about to start high school or college. And our hardworking foreign hires are nearing the end of their visa work time. We hope the crowds will drop, water will calm and lots of guards will keep working the weekends.
A couple of weeks ago, we had our annual lifeguard appreciation banquet. It’s so fun seeing all our crew in dress-up clothes with their dates. And I love seeing the crew, who have worked so hard, get to relax and socialize. Our supervisors organized a “guard of the year” competition, which we announced at the banquet.
This year, there was a tie between two Colombian lifeguards, who are incredibly deserving. Gheffri Preciado and Cesar Rincon both work tirelessly, picking up double shifts on a regular basis. They’re always on point and are just great people to be around. Both have been here for four seasons, and Gheffri is our first J-1 visa “Senior Lifeguard.”
We also awarded two scholarship recipients this year from our lifeguard association account. Cara Quigley and Ulises Garcia each are headed back to school with an extra $500.
Last week, a group of 22 junior lifeguards and nine lifeguards, plus parents and families, went to South Padre Island for the United States Lifesaving Association national lifeguard championships. It hasn’t been held in Texas since Galveston last hosted in 1991. And we made Texas and Galveston proud!
The competition has myriad events that simulate skills ocean lifeguards need. There are runs, sprints, swim and paddle races and combination events. The most grueling are the “Iron Person” events that involve swimming, running, paddling a racing rescue board and paddling either a surf boat or surf ski (long, skinny, fast kayak).
Unfortunately, there’s not enough room to give all the competitors all the love they deserve here, but Galveston came in 11th overall with 15 first-, second- or third-place medals, plus Top 5 finishes and a ton of finishes in the finals. The junior lifeguards were amazing and finished with a mind-boggling 113 Top 10 finishes. Basically, each junior lifeguard competitor averaged five Top 10 finishes each.
A lot of work went into getting these types of results and making Galveston so proud. Special thanks to our hardworking junior guard staff (Tony, Jared, Hattie, Daniel and Cara) for the hours and love they put in. Thanks to the junior lifeguard parents who supported the children, brought them down there and helped out in so many ways. Also, to our team manager, Kevin Anderson, for handling all the competition details. And mostly to our lifeguards on the home front who protected the Galveston beachgoers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.