The Republican Party is losing its collective mind. It continues to demonstrate that it’s no longer a political party that even pretends to honor democracy.
So, too, march the Texas Republican legislators in lockstep down Banana Republic Boulevard. Thank you, Texas Democratic senators, for having the courage to at least forestall the demise of free and open elections.
The Republican-controlled Texas Senate tried and will continue to try to pass what many in the news media have called one of the most draconian voter suppression bills in the country — under the guise of election security. There are no election security issues in Texas, or anywhere in the country for that matter, and that has been proven over and over again.
Need we remind everyone that the Republicans and Trump won in Texas in 2020? But nationwide, facts don’t matter to the power-grabbing Republicans.
A 2020 article by Alec Medine in the “Renew Democracy Initiative” warns, “Dictators may rise to power in a democracy through several ways. One way is the result of political polarization, where the competing political sides no longer want to cooperate with one another, allowing violent or extremist groups to take over politics instead.
“A democracy can also fall when a country’s elites feel that democracy no longer ‘works’ for them. When these elites feel that losing an election may mean forfeiting their power and influence over the country, they may seek to take over the country by force, turning it into a dictatorship. Or, democracies can fall the other (more subtle) way, when elites first grab on to power via democratic means, before then stripping away democratic rights.”
Sound familiar? It should. Because that’s exactly what’s happening in our United States in broad daylight by the political party that used to be the Republican Party. That Republican Party no longer exists, although the would-be despots that are taking it over still call themselves Republicans.
You can put a racing saddle on a feral pig, call him a thoroughbred and lead him onto the track, but when his gate opens, he’ll still be a feral pig. And the only way that pig will win the race is if the other gates have been sabotaged.
It’s not who people say they are but rather how they behave that defines their values. Marching down Banana Republic Boulevard to the drumbeat of a wannabe dictator like Republican politicians in Austin and countrywide are doing speaks volumes about their values and intentions.
The obvious solution is to make sure those Republicans who would destroy democracy to stay in power are voted out of office permanently. We cannot afford to take our freedom for granted. Once we lose the ability to fairly elect our leaders ... well, ask the Venezuelans, the Nicaraguans, the Cubans, the Chileans and the Peruvians.
Republican legislators across the country may be losing their minds — but losing our democratic rights because of their megalomania is absolutely unacceptable. Vote them out.
(2) comments
https://www.nationalreview.com/2021/06/gop-sweeps-in-texas-races-signal-growing-hispanic-support-for-the-party/
haha - Banana Republicans [thumbup]
https://youtu.be/bkSs7BHScnU?t=4730
Louie, Louie, oh no, you gotta go.
