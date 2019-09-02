Another Sunday morning watching the political shows, and the result a few opinions. And while these are just opinions, we as citizens living on the “front lines” of America need to truly talk about the direction our country is going.
It’s sad that people had to die because of politics. Yes, politics. Let’s be honest, we have a president that loves to voice his opinion, whether it’s politically correct or not. We have issues in this country, and partisan politics in today’s government needs to cease when American lives are harmed.
So, let us talk ever so briefly about immigration and gun-control laws. I agree with the president that our immigration policies have a lot to be desired. We need action beyond building a wall or spouting off about an invasion of our borders. We need a comprehensive plan that will not only work, but withstand any challenge from our legal system. One train of thought:
1. Legislation that brings about more immigration courts.
2. Build Trump’s wall.
3. Legislation that redefines anchor babies and Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program into one workable idea, not bickering along party lines and encourages immigrant families to become U.S. citizens.
4. Legislation that brings about a more defined policy toward contraband trafficking and border security.
5. Legislation that brings support to small business, that hires illegal immigrants, to encourage families to become citizens.
Folks, we have issues and a government that would rather play partisan politics than actually get something done. For every American harmed by gun violence, Washington’s response is the same, “they walk the walk.”
While I’m supportive of the Second Amendment, we need what could be called a true response to recent gun violence. The proposed “red flag legislation,” may not be enough. And what’s amazing to me is the idea of partisan policy over the life of even one American.
Yes, even in an election year, we don’t need partisan rhetoric, we need action. Granted the president, like all of us, has the right of freedom of speech, but not to spout hate and rhetoric that doesn’t discourage white supremacy, we need leadership that leads by example of voice and action, not a “Twitter-pulpit.”
Maybe we need as a government to ask the National Rifle Association for help in the development of stronger gun laws. We need to seek help from the medical profession to redefine privacy laws as a means of supporting law enforcement spot any red flag on social media or this country.
What we don’t need is partisan politics as a means of fixing like immigration or gun control. It’s not a Republican, a Democratic, or independent idea, it comes from us, Americans.
And, as I close, I claim to be a Democrat; I’m willing to extend a hand across the political divide with anyone willing truly to debate issues, not rhetoric.
