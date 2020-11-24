We are tired of COVID-19. It has affected every aspect of our lives, and now it’s threatening our holidays.
We know how it spreads. We know that it kills. We know apparently well people can transmit it. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has begged us not to travel and to limit celebrations to our close household.
Nonetheless, last weekend saw 3 million people going through airports, and a recent survey suggests that 38 percent of Americans will attend large holiday gatherings.
For Texans, that means millions of people placing themselves and their loved ones at risk. The independent-spirited people of Texas are unlikely to let anything stand in the way of assembling with an overcooked Thanksgiving turkey.
So, while the safest way to congregate is virtually, if you are gathering in person here are some ways to enjoy the holidays safely.
1. Mask up — properly
The data are clear. Putting on a mask is the single most important thing you can do to protect both yourself and your loved ones from the virus. Wear a face covering indoors, even if far from others. Outdoors, wear it while within 6 feet. Wearing masks is an act of kindness — what better time than the holidays to show this kindness to friends and family?
2. Know your status
Ask everyone attending the gathering to limit other social interactions beforehand and to get tested before arrival. Testing is not a “get out of mask free” card, though. Negative tests just mean that you don’t have enough COVID-19 virus today. But a positive test means you definitely need to stay home. The University of Texas Medical Branch’s testing facilities are able to return results within 24 hours. Make an appointment.
3. Enjoy the outdoors; avoid gathering indoors
Remember this formula: Smaller space + more people + more time = more risk.
Move your gathering to the open air. Texas is blessed with incredible weather during the winter. Put the table outside and enjoy the grill, some warm cider and an outdoor heater or fire pit rather than mingling inside.
If outdoors is not an option, indoor gatherings should be limited to 10 people, and keep the mealtime, when masks are off, short. Enjoy the football game with masks on — yelling spreads plenty of virus.
4. Physically distance, especially at mealtime
Separate the chairs around the table — 6 feet apart is great, but arm’s length is better than nothing. Have one person in a mask and gloves serve individual plates to avoid contamination of the food. For buffet-style situations, the “server” can place choices on the plate for guests. Have everyone mask while collecting their meal.
5. Wash your hands
Assume that infectious virus can end up on any surface and be carried from hands to face. Keep plenty of bottles of hand sanitizer visible and accessible. Set up a washing station. Make it unavoidably easy for everyone to clean their hands.
It’s tough for now, but this pandemic will end. Enjoy the holiday safely and carefully.
We love you Texas, but we don’t want you spending the next holiday with us in the hospital.
