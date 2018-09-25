In Texas, 59 percent of the children are “kindergarten-ready” when they start school.
If you think that’s dismal news, consider this: The figure in Galveston is 33 percent.
Statewide, there is a 2-point difference between the percentage for African-American students who are ready for kindergarten, 57 percent, and the average. In Galveston, 24 percent of African-American students are “kindergarten-ready.”
The figures are from a report commissioned by the Galveston Sustainable Communities Alliance as an update to a study done in 2011-12. Cindy Roberts Gray of Third Coast Research compiled the report.
Why is the report important?
Galveston is just not going to be sustainable unless the picture for children improves. Galveston will do fine as a retirement community. But, unless Galveston improves its opportunities for education in early childhood, it’s not going be a place where young families want to live. It’s not going to be a place that can pride itself in an educated, innovative workforce.
A couple of generations ago, we might have been forgiven for failing to understand why so many children are entering school unprepared. But we’ve learned a lot about how children learn in recent decades. We’ve learned that you have to start early, far earlier than we originally thought.
To its credit, Galveston has supported the Moody Early Childhood Center, a model for getting children off to a good start. Moody Early Childhood Center recently became an “in-district” charter within Galveston Independent School District and now accepts children from birth through PreK3.
Do we really have to start with infants?
Yes, the evidence is overwhelming. Children who aren’t spoken to and conversed with fall behind in learning language. Without the vocabulary and other language skills, they fall behind in their ability to reason. They get behind in learning numbers.
In Galveston, too many children start behind and stay behind.
Of course not every child goes to the Moody Early Childhood Center or to other centers with accredited educators. The report suggests that early childhood education on the island is a mosaic. Some day care centers have licensed educators. Some don’t. In many cases, a grandparent watches the children of working parents. That person might be a marvelous educator — or a babysitter who watches TV.
While we’ve learned a lot about how children develop, we’ve still got to find practical ways to apply those lessons throughout a diverse, complex society.
After reading the report, you might be convinced that Galveston really needs to support day care centers as they evolve into schools that provide more exposure to words and numbers. You might also think Galveston really needs an effort to inform parents and grandparents about what being ready for kindergarten means.
But before you reach any conclusions, take the time to read the report. It is available through the Moody Early Childhood’s website at http://moodychildhoodcenter.org.
