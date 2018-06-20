In 1967, Martin Luther King Jr. wrote his last book “Where do we go from here: Chaos or Community?” The current condition of my hometown Hitchcock has me asking the same question. Where do we go from here?
In a matter of seconds, friends have become enemies. People that worked side by side during Hurricane Harvey no longer want to be in the same room with each other. The storm revealed more about our city than we really wanted to know.
Not only the physical damage from Harvey to structures and landscape, but the uncovering of inefficiencies that revealed a city on the brink of collapse. Who is to blame for the problems in Hitchcock?
We are all to blame. The registered voters did not pay attention. Voter apathy allowed most voters to sit quietly on the sidelines and now it has resulted in a finger-pointing contest blaming everyone else except ourselves.
It is time to take ownership for our part in the failure at city hall and throughout the various city departments. We have allowed our city to just exist with no expectation of things being better. An attitude that Hitchcock is just Hitchcock and that is the way it will always be has caused decades of stagnation.
So where do we go from here: chaos or community? Will we continue fighting and blaming others or will we pull together as a community? It is now time to make Hitchcock better.
Do not waste time with a recall effort of Mayor Dorothy Childress. You will be spending precious time tearing down rather than rebuilding our city in a recall effort. The financial problem is simple math. Cut expenses and raise revenues.
Our police department has taken the hardest hit during this financial crisis. Police Chief John Hamm and his remaining officers are under a great deal of stress. Supporting the steps to get the city in better financial shape does not mean anyone is anti-police.
Things will likely get worse before they get better, but help is on the way. Please don’t exaggerate the problems to create panic among citizens. We have assistance coming from the county and state.
That does not mean a surplus of cash being sent our way, but individuals and groups with expertise are offering to help Hitchcock. Stay tuned for updates of community meetings and city council meetings.
We need you to show up. Not simply to complain, but to offer help. We need ideas of what you want to see changed in the city of Hitchcock for the better. Please no personal attacks during this recovery.
In order to work our way out of this problem we must work together. So let’s get to work making Hitchcock better.
