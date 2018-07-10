How do you know if someone is dead?
It was easier when the only way to be sure was when the person did not breathe or have a heartbeat. But now “brain death” is a widely accepted criterion for a physician to use in declaring a person is dead. But what is brain death, and how is it determined?
Despite the fact that brain death is accepted in nearly all American states, confusion and controversy still occur.
For example, a patient on a respirator appears to be alive because he is breathing and has a heartbeat, but the doctor tells the family the patient is brain dead. Family members are worried the declaration of death is premature. The patient has signed an organ donor card. Family members wonder whether the doctor is interested in taking the patient’s vital organs for transplantation.
They don’t really understand the idea of brain death. They don’t understand because they can’t see brain death, and they are not sure whether the doctor is being truthful.
Brain death can be a controversial topic. If you want to learn more, come hear a world-renowned expert Daniel Wikler.
As “staff philosopher” for the President’s Commission on Ethical Problems in Medicine under Presidents Jimmy Carter and Ronald Reagan, he was an author of its report “Defining Death,” which resulted in the redefinition of death in nearly all states.
Wikler will speak at noon Thursday at the University of Texas Medical Branch’s Levin Hall on Market Street just west of the campus library. You’re invited.
Wikler is the Mary B. Saltonstall Professor of Ethics and Population Health at the Harvard School of Public Health. He has contributed to bioethics both as an academic and in public service.
He served as the first “staff ethicist” for the World Health Organization and remained a consultant to several programs, most recently its consultative group on ethical dimensions of universal health coverage.
