Estuaries are vibrant places where rivers meet seas. On Saturday, our nation began celebrating National Estuaries Week. Galveston Bay is our estuary, and Galveston Island hosts untold numbers of wetlands and wilds. They need your help. Artist Boat is working to save 1,400 acres of precious estuarine ecosystems and has already saved 775 acres as part of the Coastal Heritage Preserve.
For National Estuaries Week, we've been challenged to raise $20,000 in 14 days and it will be matched by $20,000 in memory of Neil Huddleston. We're asking 1 million people to donate $10 in the next two years. Every small act adds up. And this week, every $10 turns into $20. With your help we will raise $40,000 for our next land acquisition on West Galveston Island.
The existing and proposed lands of the Coastal Heritage Preserve are a contiguous ecosystem found only on barrier islands and represent a “last place of natural significance on Galveston Island,” with unparalleled biodiversity. The habitats host a wide range of birds (grassland, waterfowl, birds of prey, shorebirds, neotropical migrants and wading); estuarine-dependent fish, shrimps and crabs; plus, other significant and diverse species.
The full vision represents 10 percent of Galveston Island's length and will conserve all types of ecosystems on Galveston Island from bay to beach. Help us save 1,400 acres.
So, what’s next? Our next step is to save 125 acres with a $4,068,000 land purchase by February. These next acres are 75 percent wetlands. Artist Boast has been awarded $3 million for land acquisition by the United State Fish and Wildlife Service with Texas Parks & Wildlife Department. Thanks to our donors, we've already raised $356,000 of the remaining $1,068,000 required to match these federal grants. In the next five months, we need to raise $712,000 to bring the preserve to 900 acres — just 500 acres shy of our total 1,400-acre goal from bay to beach.
This challenge to raise $20,000 for National Estuaries Week is the next Be One In A Million small step so it can be matched by $20,000 more dollars. Please be a part of it and donate today.
You're critical, and no donation is too small or too big because all are equal in heart. Become One In A Million and join our effort. Your donation protects habitats for over 315 species of birds, mammals, reptiles, amphibians and fish that have been identified in the Coastal Heritage Preserve and lands we will save. Many of you have already helped save 775 acres of which 75 of these acres were purchased in July.
We have more to do. You can donate at artistboat.org/be-one-in-a-million. Please learn more about Be One In A Million by watching our video at youtu.be/oLtlY2yCfHg or by calling us at 409-632-0388.
