Individuals working at The Alcohol and Drug Abuse Women’s Center in a quiet Galveston neighborhood provide residential treatment to women challenged by substance use disorder and a lack of financial resources.
The women are mothers, daughters, wives, sisters and co-workers from communities within Galveston and Brazoria counties. Because their treatment most often occurs at no cost to them, support for the mission of ADA House extends beyond the offer of hope to financial matters.
Ellie Hanley, executive director, notes that it costs about $200 a day to support each woman through the program. An islander comparing this figure to the cost of one night’s stay in a low-budget hotel is impressed. The cost funds a daily routine of completing life skills expected of women everywhere, 30 hours of weekly group sessions, individual counseling toward achieving client-driven goals and 12-step recovery meetings, often through Zoom currently.
How does The ADA Women’s Center get the funding that it needs? That’s a good question to ask right now. A state-funded contract that ensured $300,000 annually through the Gulf Coast Center was recently canceled. Other sources remain helpful. Island, mainland, and Brazoria County United Ways fund part of the daily cost. And Hanley leads an ongoing effort to secure dollars through grants, donations and fundraisers.
Anyone who has ever raised funds knows the challenge. Hanley said, “It’s not as if I can show people cute pictures of kittens or plans for a new building. I’m asking people to pay for day-to-day operations. What people need to know is that money given to ADA House restores lives and repairs families.”
The money that comes to ADA House is well spent. Over 4,000 women have received treatment through ADA. Some have been challenged by co-existing mental illnesses that range from depression to post-traumatic stress disorder. Some have HIV positive status or Hepatitis C.
The success of even one woman makes a large impact on other lives. Relationships are restored and healthy living reclaimed. One outcome study by the State of California reported that each dollar spent on such treatment has an average return of $7. Funding treatment is a wise investment.
After successful completion of ADA’s program, one woman said, “It was only because I came to ADA House that I was able to repair my broken relationships with my mother and other family members. It was only because I sobered up that I was welcomed back into my family.”
Another wrote, “I’m grateful. I’ve learned that planning a balanced life can keep me from relapsing.” And another, “I’ve learned that sober living is doable.”
This is a critical time for ADA House. The recent cancellation of a large state contract and difficulties associated with raising funds during COVID-19 time are serious challenges. Let’s sustain the hope that ADA provides. Visit adawomenscenter.org to connect with ADA and support its mission. Hit the donate button to keep hope alive.
