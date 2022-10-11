Last month, I was invited to participate in a program called Inside Clear Creek ISD, which gives a unique opportunity for parents and community members to learn about the district from the inside through monthly lunch meetings, behind the scenes interactions and upfront discussions about various programs.
This program is more than 10 years old and has participants from all across the district.
Our first session was an introduction to the program, board members and among participants. In the class were Realtors, members of the chamber of commerce, parents, retirees and others who have an interest in education.
Board members in attendance were Michelle Davis, Jay Cunningham, Jonathan Cottrell, Jeff Larson and Jessica Cejka. We also were provided a “State of the District” presentation by the interim Superintendent Karen Engle. Some interesting facts about the district:
The district covers 103 square miles, includes Harris and Galveston counties and 13 cities, operates 45 schools with more than 41,000 students and more than 5,000 employees.
In 2020, the district lost 1,400 students, a 3.5 percent decline and the first since 1948. The average salary for teachers is $60,000 and the most recent budget included 2 percent and 3 percent raises for teachers and support personnel. The tax rate was reduced because of increased property values.
There are 54 law enforcement officers assigned to schools and five were added for the for 2022-2023 school year. The district has increased security spending by $35 million since the Santa Fe High School shooting in 2018.
The next session will be focused on school safety with state leaders. I have my doubts that anyone will bring up the elephant in the classroom: easy access to weapons used in mass shootings like Uvalde, Santa Fe, El Paso, Sutherland Springs and Odessa.
Districts across Texas are spending millions of our tax dollars fortifying schools just to protect the rights of an 18 year old to buy military style weapons, large capacity magazines, hundreds of rounds of ammunition, body armor and a silencer. This should be a very interesting session.
I really appreciate being invited and I hope readers will appreciate this guest column.
John R. Cobarruvias lives in the Clear Lake area of Houston.
