College of the Mainland Police Academy Director Daniel Blackford says he’s no longer connected with the far-right militia group called the Oath Keepers (“College police instructor disavows connection with militia group,” The Daily News, Nov. 11).
Nonetheless, the community deserves to know a lot more about Blackford’s actions and views because he holds a position of trust at a public educational institution. The Oath Keepers are fascists who’ve shown up with rifles to menace both Black Lives Matter protesters and federal officials, and they’ve threatened violence against politicians they don’t like.
National Public Radio recently reported that more than 20 Oath Keepers have been indicted for participating in the Jan. 6 attack on Congress.
Even if Blackford never formally joined the group, people should be concerned about his social media posts, which have been described as “in line with Oath Keeper stances.” This group reeks of white supremacy, toxic masculinity and religious bigotry.
The First Amendment protects Blackford’s expression of his views on taxes, COVID-19 vaccine mandates and most other subjects. But what kind of person posts a photo of himself holding a handgun with a silencer, writes that he’s wearing his “killin’ shirt” and appears to challenge or threaten antifascists?
What kind of person wants to harm people opposed to fascism? What kind of police officer or police trainer — says something like this?
Contrary to what college President Warren Nichols claimed, this isn’t just an issue from Blackford’s personal life. Most people recognize police brutality is a grave problem, and the U.S. Department of Justice and the Department of Homeland Security have concluded that far-right white supremacists pose the greatest domestic terror threat today.
That “killin’ shirt” post alone should be enough to show Blackford the door. The public has the right to know about Blackford’s other social media posts, as well. Did he make racist comments about African Americans, people of Mexican descent, Asian Americans or immigrants? Did he make sexist or homophobic remarks?
The First Amendment protects even bigoted expression, but it doesn’t guarantee employment at a public institution. If Blackford demonstrated hatred or prejudice toward any of these groups — all of which are represented in the student body, faculty and staff at College of the Mainland — this is another compelling reason to terminate him.
In recent years, law enforcement agencies in Florida, Louisiana, Michigan, Nebraska, Texas, and Virginia have fired officers for ties to the Ku Klux Klan. The Philadelphia Police Department has fired 15 cops for discriminatory social media posts and is now investigating an officer affiliated with the Oath Keepers.
A Fresno, California, cop who showed support for a Proud Boys demonstration has been terminated. Georgetown University Law Center, Central Michigan University, Ferris State University, St. John’s University and other educational institutions have terminated professors for racist, anti-Semitic and other bigoted remarks.
No worker should ever be wrongfully terminated. But a person who advocates aggressive violence or promotes blatant chauvinism of any kind shouldn’t be a police trainer at a public college.
