The criticism of Sen. Ted Cruz is unwarranted. Why? Because from his position in the Senate, he cannot have any influence on electric or water shortages.
I’ve listened to authorities (over the radio) of those who work with the electric grid we’re on. Like it or not, I think they’re doing all they can to handle it. I think the worst is over now.
I think that if Cruz wants to spend some time with his family on his own time and money, that’s his business. Cruz could make a lot more money working in a private law practice.
Anyone that can go to Princeton and Harvard and be in the top 10 percent in his class has got lots of smarts in his brain.
By contrast, I’ve gone to public colleges and universities and struggled to get passing grades. On one occasion I had to repeat a calculus class to get my grade from a “D” to a “C.” It took me seven and half years to graduate from college. I still remember, vividly, the class instructor.
At one point, I took six months off school to take military basic training. When that was done, I was happy to get back to school. I had difficulty with chemistry. I was able to get through chemistry by taking a class in “organic chemistry.” I thought that with some hard work I would get a “B,” but all I got was a “C.”
I think those who criticize Cruz should close their mouths and find someone else to criticize, such as Donald Trump. I think Trump should spend some time in prison because of the riot in Washington.
I have a sister-in-law that lives in Washington. She usually goes out to walk for exercise. But during the riot, she stayed in her apartment. She was concerned that she may get hurt.
I think Cruz will win the next election by a significant margin. I also supported President Joe Biden and Galveston Mayor Craig Brown. And, I did get a “B” in the differential equations class, too.
