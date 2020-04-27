History begins with you. Our grandchildren and great-grandchildren will one day ask how we responded to the COVID-19 pandemic. They will look for letters, diaries, photographs, posters and other items that shed light on how the pandemic affected our lives. The Rosenberg Library’s Special Collections Department welcomes Galvestonians to contribute to the historical record today.
In 1900, an 8-year-old girl named Sarah Littlejohn wrote a letter describing her experiences of the horrific hurricane that struck Galveston that year. Her letter remains one of the Rosenberg Library’s most treasured items. Many historians and researchers use her letter to learn about the Storm of 1900s’ impact.
We ask you to send us such a letter or diary entry describing how the COVID-19 pandemic has impacted your life. You may also send us poems, songs or artwork that you have created or photographs that you have taken. Here are some questions to keep in mind:
• How and when did you learn about the coronavirus?
• How and when did the pandemic first affect your life? How did your daily routines change? Did you miss out on any big events?
• What emotions did you feel? What things scared you? What things brought you comfort?
• How was your school or job affected? Did you have the opportunity to study or work from home? How did you manage during these uncertain times?
• How did the pandemic affect your neighbors? How did the pandemic affect religious or civic groups that count you as a member?
We welcome submissions from people of all ages and backgrounds. Tell us your story if you’re a doctor, a restaurant server, a student, a retiree or come from any other walk of life. We encourage you to share basic biographical information such as name, age and background, but we will also respect privacy concerns that are expressed to us.
This is an ongoing project. Feel free to submit items today or months from now after you have reflected upon your experiences. Please follow all local, state and federal guidelines regarding the pandemic and don’t do anything that risks infection.
Share your story at www.galvestonhistorycenter.org/news/history-now-galveston-and-the-covid-19-pandemic.
For more information, email us at gthc@rosenberg-library.org or leave us a voicemail at 409-763-8854, Ext. 126.
