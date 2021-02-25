The beach water temperature dropped down to 45 degrees during the ice storm. And two weeks from now, we’ll start the main week of spring break. Must be Texas.
We’ll hold lifeguard tryouts that weekend as well at 7 a.m. March 13 at the University of Texas Medical Branch Pool House, 301 Holiday Drive in Galveston. Anyone interested can find details on our website, www.galvestonislandbeachpatrol.com. Don’t be late as we’ll start right at 7 a.m.
Spend your summer on the beach in a fun, challenging and a responsible position working as an ocean lifeguard. The Spring Break Lifeguard Academy will start immediately after the swim and drug test. At the end of the nine-day course, graduates will start working the Galveston beaches.
The course involves open water swimming and rescue techniques; a beefy first aid and CPR course; being a tourism ambassador; diversity training; a leadership module; training on how to enforce beach rules and city ordinances; representing the Park Board of Trustees and the city of Galveston; and much more.
It’s one of the most challenging things many of our candidates have ever done — but the rewards are worth it.
We’re now in a pregame flurry of activity, especially since we lost a little ground last week. We maintain over 600 safety signs along the beachfront and all of them need to be back up before spring break kicks off. Many of these have to be set using a water jet, so we have to have just the right tide and wave conditions.
While the crew is out there, they also jet out any stumps that are broken off from previous signage. We try to remove any light debris and work with the Coastal Zone Management crew to get the heavier stuff out. Prevention isn’t just about moving swimmers away from rocks.
We’re also starting to do water safety talks for the schools in the Houston/Galveston area. Normally, we’d be deep into this part of our program, but COVID has thrown the schools for a loop and many are just now getting scheduled. Many of these will happen on Zoom this year, so we’re learning to navigate all of that.
We’re also looking at a hybrid Wave Watcher Academy for our volunteer cadre. If you’re interested in attending the free Wave Watcher Academy this year, you’ll have the option to do it online, in-person with COVID precautions or a combination of the two.
One thing we’re going to reinstate this year is our Junior Lifeguard Program. This popular day camp will be back, also with new safety precautions because of COVID. We’re accepting applications, so if you have children ages 10-15 we’d love to have them join the team. We even have scholarships available for those who qualify.
We’re anticipating an extremely busy beach season, and it will kick off shortly whether or not it feels like it right now. We’ll need every piece of our safety network and the help of all our partner groups to keep the millions who will visit our beaches safe. We need you.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.