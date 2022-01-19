Residents may have heard recently about the West Isle Little League being moved to the Crockett Park ball field complex, and I wanted to provide some additional context for that decision.
The city built the Crockett Park baseball complex to serve all Galveston Little Leagues. This intention was discussed during a public hearing with the little leagues about five years ago while planning the design of the facility. It’s a state-of-the-art facility that was built to meet these capacity needs with three ballfields, bathroom facilities, a concession stand, walking trails and a playground.
After Crockett Park’s completion, the city continued allowing teams to use the 81st Street Park for as long as the fields were in a suitable condition. The city has spent thousands of dollars each year on repairs to the fields for lighting, plumbing and other general maintenance. However, the current condition of the fields on 81st Street requires a greater investment to bring them up to par for this season. They require advanced electrical and plumbing work, as well as changes to bring them up to code. While we don’t have an exact figure available, it’s reasonable to estimate these repairs would cost more than $200,000.
Budget constraints from increasing costs prohibit the city from further investing in the 81st Street fields. As our general fund continues to get squeezed between public safety costs that rise exponentially each year and a state-mandated revenue cap, it’s imperative that we run as efficiently as possible in parks, transit and streets. For the foreseeable future, Buccaneer Field will remain available to the public as a practice field without lighting and bathrooms.
The move to Crockett Park is about the quality of life for the players and their families, and it’s also about right-sizing our facilities. The city cannot tax its residents to maintain fields that aren’t needed for current capacity needs. The West Isle Little League has fewer players than it has had in the past and will easily be accommodated at the Crockett Park complex. For comparison, Lassie League is a larger organization that plays on three fields total and shares a field with Galveston College. As we consider our future needs and parks improvement plan, we have other sports facilities that meet capacity but need improvements from the city. To maintain more baseball fields than are needed at the expense of other parks improvements isn’t appropriate.
It’s imperative that we provide all of our children the opportunity to play and use our best facilities. For these reasons, the time has come for all Galveston leagues to move to the Crockett Park fields where children will have a safe and well-maintained park to use. The complex at Crockett Park has excess capacity and is a new state-of-the-art facility that meets all codes. It will serve as an excellent home for the West Isle Little League’s spring season.
