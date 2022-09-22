The column (“Galveston should explore track at Ball High School," The Daily News, Sept. 16) by Mary Castillo is misleading because Ball High School has had an eight-lane track on campus for several years and had several track meets there.

Logical people conclude that Galveston has already explored track at Ball High. Meetings during the past several years determined that an official track could not be put in the footprint of the Courville stadium, which never had a sanctioned track.

David H. O'Neal Jr. represents District 2-B on the Galveston ISD board of trustees. 

Charlotte O'rourke

Thank you David for the explanation of the school track issue.

