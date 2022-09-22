Logical people conclude that Galveston has already explored track at Ball High. Meetings during the past several years determined that an official track could not be put in the footprint of the Courville stadium, which never had a sanctioned track.
Although facts had previously determined, the district again asked the new project manager to show if an eight-lane track could be in the two blocks of Courville stadium and what would it take to have an eight-lane track there.
Go to GISD.org, click on "Trustees," see video archives, click the Aug. 10, 2022, two-hour meeting. The first 35 minutes give clear, historical, logical and financial reasoning as to why there should be no track in Courville Stadium.
Courville Stadium has been operating under a grandfather clause in the Americans With Disabilities Act. That means entries, exits, seating, restroom facilities, press box, elevators and handicap ramps and other accessibility systems must become ADA compliant and larger and be placed throughout the newly constructed stadium, thereby requiring more space.
The new project manager presented two drawings that again showed that an eight-lane or six-lane track could not be put into the existing site of Courville Stadium. A third drawing showed a “pie in the sky track” neither ergonomically nor economically feasible as the width would require taking 28th Street on the west, part of 27th Street on the east, part of Avenue M from 27th to 28th and the entire green space parking lot to Avenue L.
He didn’t believe the city would consent to giving up the streets, but if so, the district would be liable for exponential utility re-routing costs. Some predicted new stadium cost would go from $25 million toward $60 million that you don’t have and more since the district would have to bus everyone to games, incurring future growing cost.
That third drawing showed less seating with steeper angles in four corners of the stadium, meaning none would be seated at the starting or finishing lines. Castillo’s objection to the eight-lane track at Ball High is that there are viewing obstructions at starting and finishing lines. Yet, viewing at her proposed new stadium is worse than at the Ball High track.
The parking lot is used sporadically as parking for Ball High and Central Middle School games, organizations, churches, Juneteenth, Mardi Gras events, Martin Luther King events and more. But the green park space is used daily by youth and adults playing softball, soccer, frisbee, football, for jogging, walking, dog walking, running and more.
Castillo says we don’t need any parking space adjacent to our stadium nor any green space for our quality of life. Castillo says our existing eight-lane track isn’t good enough although meets have been held there.
Castillo wants the district to spend twice the cost of the bond stadium project for a track we already have at Ball High. Conclusively, district trustees made the logical and better decision.
David H. O'Neal Jr. represents District 2-B on the Galveston ISD board of trustees.
Thank you David for the explanation of the school track issue.
