Earlier this month, the Gatlin Brothers put on a phenomenal show at The Grand 1894 Opera House. The highlight was their ability to sing in perfect three-part harmony throughout their performance.
It was impressive to see three brothers, all with personalities of their own, responsibilities of their own and talents of their own, come together in perfect harmony. I would argue that each of their talents combined are what makes the trio so successful.
Galveston has this same opportunity with the city, park board and the port, and what a beautiful stage we have on which to perform.
How do we get there? The process will take a commitment to opening the lines of communication, as well as a vested interest in putting politics and egos aside to truly seek what is in the best interest of the residents of Galveston.
The current breakdown between the city and its relationship with the port and the park board is a symptom, not a problem. A symptom of a problem that gets discussed in business school as a “perception gap.” This gap exists when one party perceives they’re performing at an excellent level, and the other party is disappointed in the performance.
Organizations, coaches and players, and even musical trios like the Gatlin Brothers are all susceptible to having these breakdowns. It’s the ones who are committed to overcoming these challenges that build congruent goals with a shared vision.
I believe that through frequent, transparent and open communication, the city can reduce these gaps and the three entities can become one voice. I believe that if we set measurable and congruent goals and discuss performance regularly and openly, we can sing to the back row. I believe that we all truly have a shared vision to build one Galveston.
If we clean up what’s happening behind the curtains, we can perform in harmony as a national treasure on the world stage.
