Keri Heath did a good job of informing the public with her article (“City to consider property tax hike for 2020,” The Daily News, July 7).
Her well-written article that illustrates how our money is moving in and out of the bureaucracies that take a portion and then claim to give the taxpayer’s their due. Just another sympathetic story of how difficult it is to be a politician. “Public servant” has become an absurd term. Their pay is comparable to the private sector; their pensions are the envy of private employees. All while the political leaders pander to whatever segment of society (incidentally, public employees are a larger portion of voters) they believe will produce votes — for me.
The performance/promises of political leaders have been progressively worsening. It’s time to drain that swamp and put into service professionals from the business world that have credentials related to increasing productivity and getting value for the taxpaying voters. The taxpayers carry all the burden, and without them, there is no future. Taxpayers are disgusted by all the pandering.
We want an administration that will look at itself and areas they directly control to reduce expenses, provide the services at reasonable cost, monitor and evaluate personnel and provide frequent periodic reports comprehensible to the public on project progress and final results. Simple reports published by The Daily News on projects and progress would provide incentive for these administrations to get it done.
Recently published admissions that there are government properties that are owned and that should be sold. Well, reduce the price on those properties, sell them and get them back on the tax rolls producing revenue — get it done.
I can recall when the county judge claimed that the expense of controller would be eliminated — it never happened — get it done.
And, when will we ever get governance that will be attentive to judicious handling of public funds? No telling how much ineptness and waste exists; especially since the public is only alerted when the size of the squandering is catastrophic. Remember the $523,000 fiasco? When will the administration give the public the (blame) cause and effect of the $523,000 stolen with a fraudulent bank transfer?
The administration should at least publish a comprehensible report since they conducted an investigation creating additional expense for this ineptness. They would have identified responsible individuals, policies and procedures. A full comprehensive report would be a “public service.”
The homeowners and property owners just received new evaluations from the central appraising bureaucrats and most property taxes increased. Realtors use every evaluation increase to raise the selling price. Realtors benefit, bureaucracies have more money to split up, and the property owners get gouged with higher taxes.
There are homeowners that have been driven out of their homes because of these increases. And the increasing property taxes are propping up school districts that continuously produce dismal educational results. School district superintendents and the elected boards lead districts into floundering academically, going into bankruptcy, taken over by the state and a quality of the education is dismal.
Shame on us. We’re not voting wisely.
Well said. This hit home for me during the Clinton era when all the tax cuts were announced. When it came time to file my taxes somehow I never qualified. And this pandering to targeted groups has only gotten worse all the way from the national level down to our local politicians. And on the subject of property taxes, I am 68 and been paying them for 45 years and will be saddled with the until I die. I've paid for school taxes all those years but only used public schools for 19 years so 26 years I put money in for something I did not use. I think I've paid enough but really don't see why they are so high when the quality of education doesn't meet the exorbitant price tag.
