This year’s 37th annual Island Oktoberfest, hosted by Galveston’s First Lutheran Church, will again bring historic downtown Galveston alive with our annual free festival filled with great music, German-style food and libations, dancing, children’s activities, holiday shopping and lots of fellowship and fun for the entire family.
Festival hours will be from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. Oct. 26 and 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Oct. 27 on the grounds and streets adjacent to First Lutheran Church at 24th and Winnie streets in Galveston.
This year’s Oktoberfest is sure to be more authentic, festive and colorful than ever before with a true German atmosphere and frivolity to prevail throughout the festival grounds. Look for an expanded menu of German-style food, more music, more exciting activities for children, expanded seating with festive colorful umbrellas, fun holiday shopping, and just more of “everything” that makes Oktoberfest such a special event for our community and our thousands of visitors. Also this year, we’re featuring a new special wine-tasting event and a “meet the brewer” beer seminar on Oct. 27.
Recognized as “Galveston’s premier fall festival,” this year we’ll showcase several new bands for our night-time entertainment — including the much sought-after Dujka Brothers, Czechaholics and Yodel Blitz. Plus, we’ve added the popular 80s band ThunderPants, and for country western enthusiasts, we’re proud to present the Jonathan Moody Band. Also, this year for the first time, we’ll be presenting continuous live entertainment on three stages throughout the festival grounds. We’ve also expanded and redesigned the giant food and beer booths — with one big beer tent to feature 54 taps.
We look forward to sharing with you a new tradition with Island Oktoberfest — a tradition that was established over three and a half decades ago — as we move forward to revitalize and enhance this exciting event to ensure that Island Oktoberfest remains not only Galveston’s premier fall event, but also ensures that First Lutheran can continue its vital community outreach initiatives that include:
• FeedGalveston: An ongoing and expanding county-wide project that provides healthy, nutritious packaged meals for thousands of our neighbors who are food insecure.
• Fanfare! Lutheran Music Academy: Committed to providing high-quality, low-cost music, art and drama classes to Galveston-area youth — and all provided in an environment that nurtures a child’s development.
Of course, this event would not be possible without the very generous support of our major sponsors: Del Papa Distributing Co., Riverbend Oil & Gas, Galveston Island Brewing, Benno’s Restaurant & Catering, Better Homes & Gardens Gary Greene/Gary Greene Vacation Rentals, Classic Auto Group-Galveston, Joe Giusti, Galveston County Commissioner (in memory of George Black), Carol Hasserd, Moody Bank, Shrimp ‘N Stuff Restaurant/Shrimp ‘N Stuff Downtown, and The Daily News.
For more information, visit www.galvestonoktoberfest.com or call 409-762-8477.
And on behalf of all of our First Lutheran and community volunteers working to make this year’s festival the best ever — we say Willkommen zum Oktoberfest!
