Last year we spent $3.5 trillion on health care. We have the highest total and per-person expense in the world. This is five times the defense budget.
This extraordinary figure bought us the 28th lowest life expectancy and the 35th highest infant mortality rate among rich nations. Basically, we pay a heap of money for lousy health care.
To appreciate our system, consider the following facts of life:
1. Everyone will get sick.
2. Everyone will use health care.
3. We all pay for the health care of the sick.
It follows that we all should carry regulated health insurance. The only question is how to pay for it. In the United States we have six sources of health insurance: employer based, Medicare, military, Medicaid, Affordable Care Act programs, and the uninsured. If we adopt “Medicare for All” we will force nearly 146 million employed persons into a system they may not want.
Medicaid is a state run system that includes drug coverage but is so uneven that it benefits some but puts others at risk. Similarly, the ACA provides coverage to millions but is also uneven.
The approximately 26 million who remain uninsured, even after ACA, are concentrated in 19 states and remain among our poorest citizens. They’re treated in emergency rooms at great expense. To cover the uninsured, all of us pay to compensate the treating hospitals and providers. This group must be reduced through a more effective ACA plan.
I would propose reestablishing the mandate for insurance coverage. The tax must provide adequate reimbursement for preventive medicine. ACA can provide a subsidy for those in need.
Second, we must standardize ACA and Medicaid coverage. The combination of mandate and preventive medicine would lead to a system that’s similar to those in Germany and France, which are among the best in the world.
With coverage mandated, we can focus on reducing the expense of health care. The first problem remains the infamous “Charge Master” used by hospital corporations to extort profits from patients not covered by Medicare and private insurance. These arbitrary price lists set bills that bankrupt the uninsured or poorly insured. Publicly available Charge Masters allow consumers a chance to comparison shop. It remains unclear how widely it’s used by consumers.
The second step is to begin regulation of hospital corporations and insurance companies. Business Insider reported healthcare CEOs are among the most highly compensated. Some made more than $20 million in 2018. This should be prohibited. A good salary is one thing, but a salary hundreds of times the median household income is quite simply obscene.
A third step would require the aggressive negotiation of drug prices by CMS. We invest millions in sponsoring drug research in universities. The results are then sold or shared with drug companies, which charge us the highest rates in the world. Drugs for exorbitant profit are wrong.
We can obtain reasonably priced health care, but we must be willing to regulate insurance, billing and pharmaceuticals.
