There comes a time when you just have to quit worrying about Trump and the drunk drivers and the bombings in the Ukraine and devote a little time to the inconsequential.
Are you ready to relax and ponder the petty things for a change? The wordsmiths at Merriam Webster decided to string together some questions that nobody really cares about.
Sit back in your lounger and think about this stuff, just for a change. We’re talking candy questions.
Have you wondered, for instance, why bubble gum is pink?
In 1928, an accountant for the Fleer Chewing Gum Co. was toying with new recipes. All the company’s gum was really glue-like and sticky and he came up with something stretchy, which allowed him to blow bubbles. The color was born of necessity, supposedly. Only some red dye was available, which turned the normally gray concoction pink.
So, they stuck with pink.
Next question: Why are gummy bears shaped like bears?
In 19th century Europe, trained bears frolicked down the streets in a parade or a festival. They danced and performed all kinds of tricks.
In the 1920s, German candy maker Hans Riegel looked for a way to sell his gelatin-based candy to children. He remembered the bears and made bear-shaped candy. His company is now Haribo, whose commercial on TV is the one I loathe.
Why do circus peanuts taste like bananas?
We are talking about an orange peanut-shaped marshmallow with a taste like stale bananas. The candy company that makes them tried to get them to taste like peanuts, but the flavoring was not stable. So, they used banana oil, which was inexpensive and stable.
What was the beginning of after-dinner mints?
For a long time, any place you went out to eat that was moderately upscale gave you an after-dinner mint, for free, after your dinner. I used to love the places that handed out those little chocolate covered lozenges. They were special.
Most of the time, you got peppermints.
How did they begin? Well, it wasn’t to cover up the bad breath you got from all the garlic, though that’s probably what most folks believed.
The real reason was healthier. The folks who wanted you to come back again for another meal gave you a mint to prevent indigestion. And that probably worked some of the time. Hence after-dinner mints..
Why is licorice black? Because the root of the shrub that produces licorice is black. Red licorice and other rope candies are not licorice at all.
Along with the mints, our list makers wonder why Pez was invented.
They were never meant as candy for children but were created to help people quit smoking.
The name comes from the German word for peppermint, pfefferminz. They were first sold in tins, but the inventor devised a dispenser that looked like a cigarette lighter.
They didn’t work for smokers, so the German inventors switched to fruity flavors and turned their dispensers into toys.
Now, we not only have people who enjoy Pez, but collect the hundreds and hundreds of little containers that look like Mickey Mouse and Santa Claus, among many symbolic characters.
