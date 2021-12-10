On June 21, 2014, we celebrated the unveiling of the Texas Historical Commission subject marker about Juneteenth at the southwest corner of 22nd Street and The Strand in Galveston.
As we approached the 150th anniversary of Juneteenth in 2015, it was my hope that the community of Galveston would come together to have a grand celebration on the scale of Mardi Gras, Dickens on The Strand or Lone Star Biker rally.
We had several successful events but not on the scale that I had hoped for. For many years, I’ve advocated that Juneteenth was one of the most important dates in Galveston history and should be supported as such. On June 17, Juneteenth became a national holiday, confirming what I and many others had long believed.
Now that Juneteenth is a national holiday, there are discussions by many groups about opening a Juneteenth museum. Some individuals are trying to shift the Juneteenth narrative away from Galveston. The community of Galveston must come together and let the world know Galveston Island is the birthplace of Juneteenth.
The community of Galveston must be proactive and aggressive in telling our Juneteenth story. Should Galveston be home to the National Juneteenth Museum or should our port city dream bigger and establish the International Juneteenth Museum?
In addition to commemorating the history, this is also an economic issue that affects tourism to the island.
Many communities can host Juneteenth events and tell the story of Juneteenth, but none have the southwest corner of 22nd Street and The Strand. None have the other historic sites in the city of Galveston associated with the Juneteenth story.
We must come together and tell the Juneteenth story to tourists from around the world that are eager to visit Galveston and hear it.
Several community members are already working with staff and students from Texas A&M University in College Station to design a Juneteenth museum. The first meeting included individuals from the Nia Cultural Center, Reedy Chapel AME Church, Old Central Cultural Center, Galveston Independent School District’s school board, Juneteenth Legacy Project, Galveston Historical Foundation African American Heritage Committee, historians and artists.
Texas A&M students have made several trips to Galveston to visit potential sites for a museum and to interview locals for a Juneteenth documentary. They’re committed to working with the community to present several options for Galveston to choose from.
The Texas A&M Foundation has produced a proposal for the project that I shared with The Galveston County Daily News. We’re looking for community partners that would like to support the students and work with us to make sure Galveston remains the center of the Juneteenth story.
We have support from the Texas A&M University Department of Architecture and Texas Target Communities to create something great. Now is the time to come together and show the world what Galveston has to offer. Thank you in advance for your support.
