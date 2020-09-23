Sometimes, I barely recognize the world in which I now live. We’re experiencing very troubling and dangerous times. Of course, when I speak my truth, it comes from my existence, environment, lessons learned and the very essence of what’s good, bad or indifferent, according to me.
Also, whatever it is, has everything to do with the welfare and well-being of everything that those who come after me will find themselves dealing with for their survival; individually and collectively. My fervent prayer is that the struggles will end peacefully and in good faith.
What has happened to the basic principle that men have always been taught regarding truth telling? Even in the age of deep segregation and separation (the Jim Crow era when Blacks and Caucasians didn’t relate to each other), we knew that a man’s word was his bond and could be believed. In the South, a word meant something.
However, that doesn’t seem to be the case at this time. I venture to say that at this time, the word of a man, written or verbally, isn’t worth a penny with a hole in it. It doesn’t matter if statements are given on camera and are shown being denied on a split screen, simultaneously; it means nothing.
Hypocrisy, which is defined as the practice of claiming to have moral standards or beliefs to which one’s own behavior doesn’t conform, seems to carry the day.
Recently, I couldn’t believe Sen. Mitt Romney as he explained the manner in which his conscience has guided him to join the chorus of the power-seekers in our government as it relates to filling the seat of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.
It seems so cold, callous and indifferent that these people, all of them, can discuss replacing the judge before she can be memorialized. I have to assume that in the world of politics, one cannot hold onto spiritual covenants and common decency. However, for my personal comfort, I refer to Mark 8:36: “For what shall it profit a man, if he shall gain the whole world and lose his own soul?”
I wish now to call attention to my local community. Have you noticed any of the positive changes? Some of us haven’t because we’re busy focusing on messages of discontent and negative rhetoric.
For whatever the reasons, the hard work of positive progress that’s accomplished on behalf of the police departments and city governments of Texas City and La Marque, and the cooperation with the Ministers Alliance, never gets coverage. However, we’ve forged a solid foundation. Men and women are working diligently to make the communities safe and inclusive.
We’re doing it all without allowing party politics to influence decisions made. No red or blue communities allowed in this red state. Just taxpayers who believe in meaningful dialogue with each other in order to foster positive change. Under these unwritten rules, you’re welcome to attend.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.