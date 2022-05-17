Just a few days after the Japanese attacked Pearl Harbor, volunteer American pilots engaged Japanese bombers in the skies over China. These American airmen — the “Flying Tigers” — served under the leadership of Chinese nationalist Chiang Kai-Shek and his American adviser Claire Chennault. In about six months, these pilots destroyed 296 Japanese aircraft.
With the Russian invasion of Ukraine, and Ukraine’s plea for air support, perhaps it’s time to consider resurrecting the “Tigers.” After all, NATO already is providing Ukraine lend-lease weapons and the Ukrainians are using them effectively.
Meanwhile, Congress last month reinstituted the World War II lend-lease program with overwhelming bipartisan support. An estimated 25 percent of Russia’s overall military has been decimated by Ukrainians using lend-lease weapons to defend their homeland. If Russia isn’t stopped, intelligence reports suggest Moldavia will be next as Vladimir Putin attempts to reconstitute the former USSR.
However, enforcing a NATO no-fly zone would evoke a larger response from Russia. But if a small, skilled, privately run proxy force of pilots were employed — the “Tigers” — it might prevent greater Ukrainian losses, drive the Russians back behind their own borders and stop the genocide we’ve already seen, while keeping this struggle by Ukraine from turning into another world war. But before we go any further, why is Ukraine that important to us and the world?
While some influential people don’t see Ukraine as being very important, arguing that they should defend themselves, the loss of a sovereign Ukraine isn’t a trivial matter. Ukraine is Europe’s “bread basket” as it produces 25 percent of the world’s high-grade wheat and 7 percent of all forms of wheat; it’s the world’s largest producer of sunflower oil (responsible for 47 percent of world exports), 12 percent of barley and 13 percent of corn.
Ukraine is also a major producer of copper, nickel and iron, as well as neon, palladium and platinum.
With Russia and Ukraine at war, the production of these commodities has been impacted. Additionally, if Russia succeeds in toppling Ukraine’s sovereignty it could, and probably would, use the availability of these commodities to blackmail/bribe the European Union and NATO, like they’re currently doing with oil/gas supplies. The world will also face an even greater risk of Russia extending its arm of tyranny.
If we were to resurrect the “Tigers,” it must fall outside the purview of the United States government. This could be accomplished by using existing private military companies that already have the air frames available (former Israeli F-16s, ex-Australian FA-18s) and which could help safeguard pilots and aircraft from being squandered. It would require a clearly defined role where the military companies and pilots work hand-in-glove with the Ukrainians. No active U.S. military personnel should be involved.
The bottom line: If we do this, the role of the “Tigers” should be to defend Ukrainian territory and to expel Russian forces. It shouldn’t be used to attack the Russian territory, which could lead to a wider conflict.
