Hard to believe we’re to the Fourth of July. Weather permitting, this could be massive, seeing as each weekend since the beach season started seems like a holiday weekend in both the best and worst of ways.
Galveston needed its tourists back, and the hotel occupancy rates are just one of several indicators they are back — and back with a vengeance.
But the corresponding workload on emergency services and tourist- related businesses has been pretty overwhelming.
Just to give a snapshot of the magnitude of workload my staff alone has been facing, I’d like to share one important statistic over the past three years. “Preventative actions” are actions that essentially keep people out of harm’s way. Many of them involve moving people away from piers, groins or anywhere else there are rip currents or tidal currents. But they can also encompass things like swimmers out too far, people in danger of being struck by lightning, etc.
It’s generally a result of the combination of water conditions and crowds and is probably the best indicator of how much work our staff puts in. Last week in 2019 we made 8,121, and the equivalent week last year the number climbed to 10,202. This year, the number was 17,506.
With this increased work on a staff, which only recently got to 75 percent of our target number, it’s even more important that you and yours take safety precautions when you go to the beach. The U.S. Lifesaving Association has recently updated its safety recommendations, and we’ve adapted ours to match that.
So, when you’re out there, please remember:
• Learn to swim.
• Swim near a lifeguard.
• Learn rip current safety.
• Never swim alone.
• Designate a water watcher.
• Alcohol and water don’t mix.
• Feet-first water entry.
• Life jackets save lives.
• Observe signs and flags.
• Beat the heat and block the sun.
An explanation for each of these can be found at www.usla.org.
We can’t stress enough that swimming near a lifeguard gives you that extra layer of protection, and avoiding swimming near structures such as piers and groins greatly reduces your chances of getting caught in a dangerous rip current. In addition to these, in Galveston, remember you should also avoid swimming at the ends of the island because of the strong tidal currents at the San Luis Pass and ship channel.
All of us will be out working, along with our network of other public safety groups such as the Galveston Marine Response, Wave Watchers, Galveston County Community Emergency Response Team volunteers and all the other groups that make it happen. And, our Jesse Tree Survivor Support Network is on standby just in case we need them.
There’s nothing we like more than to see people come to the beach and make memories by spending time with friends and family. I love seeing all the children playing in the water, and I love the smell of Texas barbecue and fajitas being cooked by all the families and friends spending time together. So have fun, be safe and don’t check your brain at the causeway.
