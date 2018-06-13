For those of you familiar with the city council District 5 campaign, you have most likely seen my signs that read, “We’re all in this together.”
I chose that slogan because it reflects my belief that our basic desires and concerns for our community are more alike than different. I knocked on more than 1,700 doors during the campaign asking you what you want from your government. I want you to know that I heard you. I heard you say that you want safe and walkable neighborhoods; street and drainage improvements; street lighting; a voice for the residents of the district; and an open and inclusive government. I also heard specific issues for particular neighborhoods, but, overall, we all want to live in peace and prosperity where our children and grandchildren can safely play and thrive.
As a candidate for the District 5 runoff set for Saturday, I am ready to represent your interests, concerns and ideas for our city. I am here to work for you, whether you are concerned with street drainage issues, speeding or safety in your neighborhood, the availability of middle-class housing or the economic vitality of our city. I am here and ready to serve you, the residents and business owners of District 5. I am running as an independent candidate, free from special-interest funding and the obligations that go with it. Please, know that your voice will be heard at city hall when you choose me as your representative.
I know that it is possible to solve our common problems more efficiently and effectively if we all work together by being civil and respectful of one another. By focusing on the problem at hand and our common interests, I can build consensus that leads to positive change for our community.
Once elected, you have my word that I will be available to you and be accessible. I have the time, the compassion and the heart to work doggedly for you and your ideas to make this island a safer, more affordable and more prosperous place to live, raise your family, do business and thrive together. I have enjoyed living in our island home for over 40 years, 25 years in the same house in District 5. I raised my family here. Your concerns are my concerns. I hear you.
I hope that I can count on you for your vote, come June 16. Please visit my website, www.CarolforDistrict5.org and look at my reasons for running and my intentions for my service to District 5 residents. To my supporters, I thank you from the bottom of my heart. We are, indeed, all in this together.
