On Oct. 2, I woke up to the news that President Donald Trump had tested positive for COVID-19. I wasn’t surprised to hear that, but silently wondered, what now?
I didn’t have to think about it for a long period of time because the next spot of “breaking news” that flashed was that the Marine One helicopter was en route to the White House to transport Trump to Walter Reed Military Hospital, so he could receive proper care for the virus.
At that point, I began thinking about this situation in a different way, in a way that really caused me to pause. I stopped in my tracks and began to think about the fact that the treatment at Walter Reed will be paid for by us, the American taxpayers.
It has been reported that President Trump actually paid $750 in taxes in the years 2016 and 2017. No report of taxes being paid over a 10-year period of time. This man, who was admitted to one of the most prestigious hospitals in the United States, did so, on my dime.
Then I became angry as I thought about the more than 210,000 souls that have been lost in this country because of the virus. The 210,000 people to whom I’m referring couldn’t have become a patient at Walter Reed Military Hospital or any other top-rated facility to be treated. Many of the souls lost had no insurance and couldn’t become a patient in any hospital.
I became angry and frustrated because those people didn’t have to die, but they’re dead. Those people all belonged to a family. Each person was a daughter, son, mother, father, wife, husband, aunt, uncle, grandparent or just a face that others expected to see on a daily basis. What I mean is that more than 210,000 people are missed by someone, daily. Many who died were working, earning wages, so they could provide for their families, and pay taxes as stipulated.
Yes. Pay taxes so Donald Trump can have the best medical care possible for free, thanks to the collected taxpayers; you and me. In addition to the fact that Trump flew to Walter Reed, he had at least nine medical persons that provided him care. The watching public saw three pulmonologists, two infectious disease specialists, one anesthesiologist, one clinical pharmacist, one Navy nurse, one Army nurse, all of Walter Reed and the White House physician, and an osteopathic physician. Ten medical personnel to provide the care needed; many tax dollars for that lineup. However, the president doesn’t contribute to such minor rigors.
Upon arriving home, Trump went to the Truman balcony, pulled off his mask, and took videos and photographs as he continued to spread the virus throughout the White House we own. All I can do is pray for people who cannot isolate from their employer, the president.
