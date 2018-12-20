Life can be stressful and, sometimes, that stress can be overwhelming. That’s when the licensed professional counselors at Coastal Health & Wellness can help.
Holidays shouldn’t take a toll on your health. It’s important to balance work and home. Feelings of fear, sadness and other symptoms of depression are normal, but when those feelings become overwhelming and interfere with your daily life, it’s a different story.
Coastal Health & Wellness offers one-on-one talk therapy sessions for adults and children and is extending its counseling service hours in the New Year, and over the next few weeks of 2018. Extended sessions will be available from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. Dec. 31, Jan. 14 and Jan. 28 in Texas City; and Dec. 27, Jan. 10 and Jan. 24 in Galveston.
These sessions can help patients deal with depression, anxiety and other life stressors. Stress can be harmful when it’s prolonged and often will manifest in physical and emotional tension.
Counselors can teach coping skills and other tools to help manage stressful situations. It’s important to get support from family and friends. Make sure you’re getting enough rest each night. Give yourself a break when feeling stressed out and overwhelmed, whether that’s sitting down with friends, booking a massage appointment or listening to music that always puts you in a good mood.
Avoid drugs and alcohol. Eat a healthy, well-balanced diet and exercise regularly. So many times, your mental health is directly tied to your physical health, and vice versa.
Coastal Health & Wellness’s professional and caring team is dedicated to helping patients improve their overall health and well-being.
As with all CHW services, many major insurance plans are accepted and discounts are offered for eligible patients.
To learn more about talk therapy, call 409-938-2330 or 409-978-4216. Patient confidentiality will be protected.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.