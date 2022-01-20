On April 11, 2019, Je’Sani Smith went for a swim at White Cap Beach, Texas, and didn’t make it back to shore. He died as a result of a rip current, and there weren’t any lifeguards present in the area.
As is the case with many drowning fatalities around the country, his family wanted to do what they could to ensure the chances of this happening to someone else were greatly reduced. Je’Sani’s mom, Kiwana Denson, formed a foundation in his honor called the Je’Sani Smith Foundation with the mission to reduce open-water drownings.
Denson is an energetic, sharp and motivated woman who in a short time has been very effective. She quickly realized after contacting United States Lifesaving Association representatives on the Gulf Coast that it’s important to use established messaging for public education. So her foundation doesn’t send mixed messagesto the public, she has been using the robust public education information provided by the association, as well as the USLA/National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration rip current materials — all of which can be found at usla.org. She’s especially excited about the recently released USLA/NOAA Tool Kit.
Probably the most significant accomplishment to date was authored by state Rep. Todd Hunter, with input from the Galveston Island Beach Patrol and lifesaving leaders along the Gulf Coast. House Bill 3807, also known as the Je’Sani Smith Act, requires the addition of signage and lifeguards at every structure along the Texas coast during the summer months.
The bill, which was passed into law, begins with verbiage beach lifeguards are all too familiar with.
“Rip currents naturally occur by rocky formations, piers and jetties,” it states. “Increasing awareness of natural conditions that pose a significant risk on Texas beaches, such as rip currents, is a critical element to improving public safety. Recognizing and being prepared for rip currents and other hazards may save lives.”
Denson states, “Increased signage and lifeguards will provide more exposure to the dangers of these fast-moving channels of water that can carry people away from the shore. Without it, many swimmers end up trying to swim against the current toward the beach and exhaust themselves before ultimately drowning, just like Je’Sani.
“I often wonder if only there were visible signs and lifeguards near the jetties that day, would Je’Sani be alive or his body recovered sooner,” she said, explaining the question has run through her mind “1,000 times over.”
A second piece of legislation was passed called House Concurrent Legislation 46, which designates the month of April as water safety month in the state of Texas for a 10-year period.
“This house current resolution is a stepping stone to start the discussion of beach safety and rip current awareness and education,” Denson said. “I quickly realized my son’s tragedy wasn’t unique at all.
“That same year, multiple open-water fatalities in Nueces County continued over the next few months,” she said. “And I knew then, something had to be done. These tragedies are preventable through consistent and ongoing beach safety efforts across this great state of Texas.”
