The city of Galveston is starting 2021 on a positive note with great opportunities ahead.
We continue our discussions with the state, the University of Texas Medical Branch and the Galveston County Health District as plans emerge for mass vaccine distribution. While the city isn’t an authority on vaccine distribution, we appreciate the collaboration and willingness of local partners to keep us informed.
The city of Galveston will present changes before city council this month on the 24-inch water line project connecting the 59th Street pump station and the airport pump station. If approved, these changes will improve the traffic plan and lessen the disruption to roadways and residents living in the area.
The contractor is currently working on the water line installation and paving along 55th Street. The next part of the project will include installing the water line from Victory to 74th streets along Heards Lane and boring the waterline under Lake Madeline before connecting it to the airport pump station. The final phase of the project will be repaving Heards Lane.
As for the 25th Street project, the contractor is installing a sewer line between Avenue S and Seawall Boulevard. The contractor also has started sidewalk and curb restoration beginning at Broadway heading south toward seawall. This reconstruction project remains on schedule for completion in late summer.
A water line installation project running along Teichman Road is on schedule and moving along nicely. The project replaces the existing water lines with larger pipes, which increases the capacity and volume of the water supply.
The city of Galveston also has issued notices to proceed on the 18th Street storm sewer system, the 35th Street improvements and the Church Street drainage projects, with work expected to begin later this month.
Of course, work continues in other areas, too.
In just the last month, city crews have replaced 152 deteriorated traffic signs, refreshed pavement markings and conducted mill and overlay work on Avenue O 1/2 between 46th and 55th streets. Our public works team also has installed more than 110 linear feet of culverts and cleaned 30,000 linear feet of gutter pans to improve drainage.
Meanwhile, our municipal utility department has repaired more than 50 water distribution system leaks and 40 property owner leaks, continuing our efforts to improve efficiencies in the island’s water system.
While the past year has presented challenges that we’ve never seen here on the island, our staff has risen to the occasion, served our residents and did so without blinking an eye. From our first responders, to our public works employees, to those that keep the city rolling behind the scenes, our city teams are the true heroes of our community.
It’s a privilege to work with this team and to serve as your city manager, and I wish all Galveston residents a happy and healthy new year.
