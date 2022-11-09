The Democratic Party was founded by Thomas Jefferson and James Madison to promote agrarianism, political equality and expansionism.
Jefferson inspired the Revolution, while Madison tamed it with the Constitution. Andrew Jackson embraced populism and high tariffs.
After the Civil War, the party consistently won only Southern states until the victory of Woodrow Wilson. He promoted the New Freedom agenda of conservation of natural resources, banking reform, tariff reduction and antitrust.
With the loss of the presidency, Democrats again became a disorganized opposition without an agenda. The indifference of Republicans to the suffering of ordinary people during the Great Depression led to the presidency of Franklin Delano Roosevelt.
Roosevelt returned to the populist agenda with a variety of safety net programs, including Social Security and banking reform. New Deal programs became the building blocks leading to America’s extraordinary prosperity.
Despite this populism, an immoral streak of White Supremacy ran through the Democratic Party. Jefferson, Madison and Jackson all benefited from the enslavement of people. The party retained strength by appealing to people’s worst instincts. Wilson screened “The Birth of a Nation” promoting the myth of the “Lost Cause.”
Roosevelt remained influenced by the White Supremacists who held power in the party. During World War II, he failed to integrate the Armed Forces despite the urging of his wife and advisors. He signed Executive Order 9066, which led to the internment of tens of thousands of American citizens.
John Fitzgerald Kennedy won the presidency by retaining the support of the party’s Southern wing. The ongoing difficulties with implementing integration led him the recognize the moral imperative of civil rights. On June 11, 1963, he proposed the Civil Rights Act of 1964.
Many Southern Democrats led by the Dixiecrat Strom Thurmond joined the Republican Party after the quip of Ronald Reagan: “I didn’t leave the Democratic Party. The party left me.”
Today’s Democratic Party has again lost its way. President Clinton worked across the aisle for a weakening of the social welfare network. He continued with the gutting of banking reform.
President Barack Obama came to represent the rise of the meritocracy. Possibly the most symbolic moment was his referring to Cambridge police Sgt. James Crowley as stupid. The “Beer Summit” with Professor Henry Louis Gates Jr. and President Obama, the image of two professors and a common man, became a metaphor for the emergence of two hostile factions.
The Democratic Party no longer shows the vigor of its youth. The party systematically loses to a Republican Party of populists using fear mongering. A vigorous Democratic Party must do more than defend women’s rights, oppose the widespread availability of weapons, and promote individual’s private choices.
It should fight to break up the oligarchies that control our discourse. It should propose radical changes to a corrupt tax code that protects the rich and drains the finances of the middle class. It should find a way to prevent the self-perpetuation of a meritocracy.
The Democratic Party must re-establish itself as the Party of the People.
