Back in the olden days, before the “Big Freeze,” I taped the Super Bowl with the intention of doing my annual comment on the commercials.
So, I’ve decided that since we’ve all been out of commission, you might as well join me in catching up on something that’s now really old.
In times gone by, I commented every year on the Super Bowl commercials, mostly as a loner. In recent times, everybody and his brother have done stories and TV specials and who knows what all about those expensive creations.
Now that we’ve gotten through the power outage and the icy roads and the boiling water, we can gleefully move on to something mostly silly. With apologies to all the true football fans, who would cringe to watch me zip though the game with my fast forward.
First, I have to note that there’s no longer a Mean Joe Green commercial, though his presence is perpetually perpetrated in the annual special alluding to all-time great Super Bowl ads.
I miss Mean Joe, mostly because I believe he’s the one, an alum, who gave my college its Mean Green designation. Last I heard, he was on the board at the University of North Texas.
The other big things missing from this year’s agenda were the Budweiser Clydesdales, who no longer pulled a wagon full of beer. Gone also were the cute little puppy and the even cuter donkey.
But Doritos stayed with the game and for that I’m happy. There were several Dorito plugs, but my favorite was the cutout of a man, similar I think to all the cutouts of people sitting in the stands at sports arenas.
This absolutely flat guy slithers into a vending machine, eats a Dorito and gets his real, human shape back. Then, of course, he’s trapped behind the glass of the machine. And there’s no solution to that.
Many stars of various media appeared in many commercials.
Will Ferrell, of “Elf” fame, goes in an attempt to obliterate Norway because that country is making some kind of special batteries (I never did get that).
Instead, he lands in Sweden, looks around and declares how pretty it all is. His Norwegian/Swedish outfit is as pretty as the village in which he lands.
In preparation for the coming game, and its commercials, news writers were previewing ads that would be kinder, gentler, calmer, nicer in keeping with the current push all around the country to get over the years of hate and horror.
One of them was a whole troop of individuals apologizing for a whole troop of misadventures. This one, for no particularly good reason, was sponsored by M&Ms.
With no Bud Light, but plenty of Bud Selzer, which is non-alcoholic, we got a world in which lemons were falling from the sky all over the place. Which urged every watcher to abide by the saying, “When life hands you lemons, make lemonade.”
There were lots more, but I quit while I was ahead. And, of course, I already knew who won the game.
